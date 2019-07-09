ALBANY – Drainage issues following June’s heavy rain event were a major topic of discussion at the July Albany Town Meeting.
Convening in the newly renovated Town Hall for the first time since moving in last month, the council heard from resident Sean Lutsch who says his neighborhood suffers from drainage problems that lead to standing water around his home during even regular rainstorms.
“We watch houses go up in that neighborhood and as each house goes up, the flood[ing], it just gets worse,” Lutsch said. “The water has to go somewhere. Each house that goes up, it keeps forcing the water somewhere else.”
Lutsch then asked for an update on what actions the town has undertaken to address the issues and if it be would possible to pass a moratorium on new building until a solution was found.
“This was a major event that we had a tremendous amount of rain that fell in the town of Albany in about an hour,” Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll explained referencing the June storm. She went on to explain the actions the town had taken during the event. “We are very well aware of the drainage issues we have.”
Bates-McCarroll said she personally drove the town after the storm including Lutsch’s neighborhood and commented on the speed with which the water drained. “The only water remaining after an hour was at the crossroads of Savannah and the first street,” she said.
“But this isn’t an isolated incident,” Lutsch pointed out. “Each time it rains it causes this.”
The mayor then pointed to Maintenance Superintendent Ben Thompson. His crew checked all the culverts and drainage under the town’s control, Bates-McCarroll said.
“We got the parish to come in with a vacuum truck and we vacuumed all the culverts out in the whole subdivision,” Thompson said.
Bates-McCarroll acknowledged the problem and pointed out that it was a problem being addressed across Livingston Parish.
“We don’t have a drainage district on this side of the parish and on the west side of the parish they do have drainage districts which you can go to them (and ask for help),” she said. “Here it’s just a case-by-case basis.”
“People voted it down here,” Councilman Gerald Stilley interjected.
Lutsch then reiterated his request for a moratorium on new building in the subdivision.
“I don’t think you have any legal recourse on that,” Bates-McCarroll said.
Fire Chief Joe Foster said that until the parish addresses planning and zoning issues, there isn’t much that can be done.
“They’ve talked about the dirt and stuff,” Foster said referencing a dirt-fill ordinance that went before the Parish Council before being returned to the ordinance committee. “There’s some laws coming up, but it keeps kind of getting pushed back.”
