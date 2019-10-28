DENHAM SPRINGS - Bingo, block parties, and a few alcohol permits.
It's a party on the Denham Springs city council's agenda Monday night.
First, Murphy Oil nears completion in front of Wal Mart on Range Avenue. The express center will be looking for a retailer Class B - High Alcohol permit.
Next, the new Urban Air Extreme at the Bass Pro Shops development caters to both children and adults, and in order to make sure their older crowd is happy - they will be seeking a Class A-R-High (Restaurant) Alcohol permit.
Coming after that, National Community Pharmacy Partnership seeks a Charitable Gaming License to participate in "Bingo, Raffles, Pull Tabs, Electronic Video Bingo, and Casino Night at Sportsman's Paradise Bingo on South Range Avenue, also near Bass Pro.
Finally, community staple Big Mike's will be seeking a noise variance request for Nov. 2nd for an out door parking lot event. The outdoor event will last from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A separate event, on Nov. 3, requested by Phoebe Perault of Rock, Roll, and Rescue seeks to hose a car event at Big Mike's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at city hall.
