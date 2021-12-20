DENHAM SPRINGS – The children’s eyes lit up as they got off the bus and passed through the glass doors.
After spending nearly five years in a collection of temporary buildings off Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs Elementary students smiled eagerly as they walked by Principal Gail DeLee and Instructional Coach Alysha Leonard, who both held open the doors to their new school.
Students lined up and entered one at a time, gasping as they set foot inside the 80,000-square-foot, two-story building. Soon, they were talking — and some shouting — amongst themselves, sharing in the excitement.
“It’s beautiful,” one student said.
“I could fit my whole house in this room,” said another.
“It looks like a high school,” said a third.
“It smells like brand new shoes,” remarked a fourth, making Leonard chuckle.
More than five years after floodwaters ravaged their previous campus, a collection of lucky students got a sneak peak of their new school, the result of a painstaking multi-year process that is expected to wrap up in time for the second semester.
Denham Springs Elementary was one of three schools that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared were “substantially damaged” after the historic 2016 flood, meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged.
Under FEMA guidelines, all three schools — Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High — had to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.
Construction on the new Denham Springs Elementary began in October 2019 and was originally slated to be done in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year. But a plethora of obstacles over the last two years — including hurricanes, a historic ice storm, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — delayed the much-anticipated opening, which is now slated for January.
On Thursday, Denham Springs Elementary fourth-graders were allowed to tour the new facility, which will be the parish’s first two-story elementary school. All grade levels were supposed to make their own trips to campus, but the city inspector told school leaders there were “too many obstacles” to safely conduct the visits, according to a social media post from the school.
After leading the students in a chant of, “We’re home,” DeLee and other teachers led them throughout the massive building, guiding them up and down stairs, through long hallways, inside their classrooms, and around the exterior. Students made numerous remarks at the building’s size during the long trek.
“You’ll definitely get more exercise at this campus than the other campus,” DeLee joked.
At one point, students were allowed to see their new classrooms, which are equipped with different types of desks and rows of storage space lining one wall. Each class also has windows that look into the hallway, and at several points students waved at their friends in classes across the hallway.
One teacher, Brittany Bouligny, filmed a short video on her smartphone of her students waving in their new room. Another teacher, Janine Archer, showed her students their storage racks and said they’ll have two types of desks to choose from.
“There are so many ways to organize this room, so we’ll be changing it up a lot,” she said.
Superintendent Joe Murphy, who was among the first to visit the wrecked campus following the 2016 flood, accompanied students and teachers during their tour. Murphy has been involved with the project since it started and has repeatedly said the new school will be a model of “21st century learning.”
Murphy and other school leaders visited schools in Texas and Florida as well as some in Louisiana to get ideas for the new campus. He said he also welcomed the input of teachers, administrators, and students.
In the most recent School Board meeting, Murphy thanked all those involved for seeing the project through, noting the “unique challenges” the new campus presented.
“You think you’d get over the emotional end of this, but you just don’t,” Murphy said during the tour. “I was the first one on this campus when it flooded. I saw what was here, and then I see what’s here today.
“I’m thankful for all those who participated in this… to bring back this facility stronger than ever.”
At its last meeting, the Livingston Parish School Board approved a notice of substantial completion for the new campus. But DeLee said there is “still a lot of work to do” before they’re ready to welcome the entire student body on Jan. 10.
Furniture was still being delivered as students walked through the school, and several workers were busy assembling the playground equipment. Boxes of supplies were scattered throughout the building, and some areas are in need of another coat of paint.
Still, DeLee couldn’t help but smile as she saw the excitement spread across the faces of her students, who she said are counting down the days until they arrive permanently.
“The smiles on their faces is amazing,” DeLee said. “One of the students actually started crying, she was so excited. It’s been a long process to get here. It’s been exhausting at times. But everything that has happened is worth it, because these students are getting an amazing facility to go to school in.”
