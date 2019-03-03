LIVINGSTON – The state needs to maintain the involvement from local governmental entitles in the qualification process for manufacturers who request tax exemptions, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The sheriff’s office makes up one of the three parish panels which determine which companies should receive tax breaks under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
Louisiana law also requires companies to receive full approval from parish school board and the parish council or police jury, as well as the municipal ruling body if the manufacturer operates in the city limits.
Local agencies ultimately know best which entities would help their area, Ard said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has not granted automatic approval to corporate entities. Instead, it goes on a “case by case” basis.
“I’m not against companies coming in and creating job and bringing more tax base here to provide better opportunity, but our job is to keep up with public safety, increased traffic, and more people coming into the parish,” he said.
The long-term effect plays the biggest part of the decision process for Ard.
ITEP grant approval to manufacturers such as EPIC, along with the TIFF program which helped fund Bass Pro Outdoor World have brought more employment and revenue to Livingston Parish.
In the case of some requests, the additional revenue over the next 10 years compensates for the revenue the LPSO may forsake at the onset.
“If it creates more jobs and brings more tax revenue to the parish, I’m glad to go along with it,” Ard said.
Parish and municipal entities became part of the ITEP decision process under an executive order Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered when he took office in 2016. The executive order also back exemptions from 100 percent to 80 percent.
Legislation by state Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, R-Central, and state Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, could remove some or all voice local entities have in the process.
The proposal followed a decision in East Baton Rouge to deny an ITEP request to ExxonMobil for an expansion at the Baton Rouge refinery.
