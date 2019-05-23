LIVINGSTON - There's no dirt fill on the agenda for the Parish Council meeting Thursday night, but the agenda is packed with things for the nine men representing their districts to discuss.
First, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 'Fire Prevention Bureau' for FPD4, as specified by the fire marshal in RS 40:1563. In it, the fire marshal designates that its office shall monitor the following:
- The construction and maintenance of exits, including fire escapes, exit doors, and emergency lighting
- The installation and operation of heating, air conditioning, and ventilating systems
- the use of flammable materials for decorative purposes in places of public assembly
- The inspection of all structures, except one- and two-family dwellings and movables, for the purpose of reducing or eliminating fire hazards
Section C-2 of the law states that a local governing authority may establish a fire prevention bureau by special ordinance to carry out the duties of the fire marshal, locally. The bureau must be head by the fire chief and at least one other deputy, whom he designates.
FPD4's chief is James T. Wascom, and the department has 10 fire stations spread throughout Parish Council Districts 2, 3, 5, and 7 which covers Watson, North and South Denham Springs (outside of the city limits), and the Walker area.
Next, the parish council will hear a presentation from Livingston Economic Development regarding an ITEP request from Gator Millworks, which recently relocated to U.S. 190 and is nearing completion of their new facility.
Gator Millworks, which moved to Denham Springs in 1994, employs more than 40 people and has an annual payroll of $2.3 million, LEDC President David Bennett said.
It is investing $6.9 million into the facility, which will create 45 construction jobs with a $2.1 million payroll. The company will also add five new employees with an average salary of $50,000.
Later in the school board committee meeting, it was revealed that Gator Millworks had already hired 10 new employees.
The school board budget committee recommended approval, by a 3-1 vote, of the ITEP request and the full board will vote on it Thursday night, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.