DENHAM SPRINGS – Louisiana should simplify the process for industrial entities to request tax breaks through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a Livingston Parish lawmaker said.
Local input should maintain a voice in the decision for ITEP requests, but the state needs to streamline what state Rep. J. Rogers Pope considers an overly complicated process for the business sector.
Pope, R-Denham Springs, believes the local entities – parish council, sheriff’s department, and school board – could converge in one group and make the process much the easier for government and business.
A streamlined process could help make Louisiana more competitive and eliminate the fallout from earlier this year, he said.
Pope wants to see the state alter the regulations to call for the majority of the board’s vote as opposed to the mandatory unanimous vote from multiple boards, as currently required.
He does not believe the state should regain the full control it held from the inception of ITEP in 1937. An executive order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued in 2016 gave local board a voice in the decision on whether to allow an industry to locate in a parish.
“I think the locals were penalized to some degree under the old format,” Pope said. “I believe locals should have some say, but I’ll preface that by saying that if I’m a business, maybe I don’t feel like coming in and having to deal with four different entities.”
A single, local-controlled board could work if the three or four entities all agreed on what the company must to do qualify for the tax benefit.
Pope does not believe approval for the benefit should hinge upon a unanimous vote.
“If three out of four support, they get it,” he said. “It brings democracy back to the picture.”
The decision on the taxation issues for a local entity should not depend on the whims of state lawmakers, Pope said.
The pre-2016 process put an unfair burden on the local entities, which many times had to bear the brunt of the costs on extra infrastructure, along with upgrades in services such as fire protection.
“Now if you go before the council and the municipality and the school board and sheriff, and they believe it’s a good thing and one disagrees, then they can still come,” he said. “Here again, that’s a local take.”
The move follows fallout earlier this year when the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board rejected ExxonMobil’s $2 million tax break request over 10 years for an expansion at the Baton Rouge refinery.
Pope, a former Livingston Parish School Board superintendent, declined to comment on the East Baton Rouge decision.
Legislation by state Sen. Mack “Bodi” White and Rep. Frank Foil, both Republicans from Baton Rouge, plan to introduce legislation would either curtail or eliminate local input on ITEP requests.
Members of the state House delegation from Livingston Parish – along with Parish President Layton Ricks, School Board Superintendent Rick Wentzel and Assessor Jeff Taylor – want to keep local input in the decision process.
