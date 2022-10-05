49th Annual Peace Officer of the Year Award Banquet

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks during the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Peace Officer of the Year Award Banquet on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

After months of anticipation, Jeff Landry has made it official: He’s running for governor.

The attorney general and former congressman announced his long-expected gubernatorial bid in a nearly 7-minute video Wednesday, officially launching his plans to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards next year.

