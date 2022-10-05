After months of anticipation, Jeff Landry has made it official: He’s running for governor.
The attorney general and former congressman announced his long-expected gubernatorial bid in a nearly 7-minute video Wednesday, officially launching his plans to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards next year.
In the video, Landry, who is in his second term as attorney general, shared his life story and discussed some of the issues he plans to address, including crime, education, the tax system, and the migration out of the state.
One of Louisiana’s most prominent conservative voices, Landry took the moment to blast “liberal school boards and radical school leaders forcing political philosophy into the classroom,” saying they have negatively impacted education. He also criticized the “incompetent mayors and woke district attorneys [who] are playing a dangerous game of catch and release,” saying the state’s major cities are being run like “third-world nations.”
“What we have in Louisiana right now is a complete crisis of leadership and a lack of priority,” Landry said.
Landry, an Acadiana native, was elected attorney general in 2015 and won reelection in 2019. Before that, he served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to entering the political world, Landry started his own oil and gas environmental service company, according to his campaign website.
A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Landry has been a frequent opponent of Edwards, especially at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he challenged the governor’s restrictions in court.
Landry has since turned his ire to President Joe Biden, joining other states in issuing legal challenges to some of the president’s federal policies.
“My responsibility is to protect this state, her culture, her values, her people, and her children,” Landry said in his video.
In his campaign video, Landry recalled growing up “digging ditches” in sugarcane fields, serving in the National Guard, and working as a police officer and sheriff’s deputy. He also recalled starting a business with a friend, where he “saw first-hand the impact of government regulations on small businesses.”
“I have walked in the very shoes of the people who struggle way more than they should in a state as blessed as this one,” Landry said.
Landry discussed a desire to tackle crime, which he said “has taken hold” in Louisiana, most notably in major cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He also denounced what he called “the crisis in our local schools,” saying that “children are pulled into social culture wars to score political points instead of being taught the basics, like reading, writing, and arithmetic.”
“By now, you’re probably wondering, ‘Jeff, are you running for governor?” he said. “Well here’s my answer: I am not running for governor. We are running for governor. We need to work together as a team. This election is not about me. It’s about you.
‘We must join together to build the Louisiana we want, the one we need and the one we deserve. The time for excuses is over.”
Two other statewide elected Republicans – Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder – are expected to run for governor but haven't yet officially launched campaigns.
The governor's race will be in October 2023.
