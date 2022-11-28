A “Sub Above” is coming to Livingston Parish.
Jersey Mike’s Subs will soon open a new location in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Updated: November 28, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
The popular sandwich shop will be in the Juban Square Shopping Center, located at 27800 Juban Road, Suite 2. The Chamber of Commerce is currently working with Jersey Mike’s Subs on an official opening.
The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website.
“Newest LP Chamber Member, Jersey Mike's Subs, is opening soon in the Juban Square Shopping Center,” the Chamber of Commerce said in a recent Facebook post. “We’ve been in talks on plans for the grand opening, and we can’t wait!”
Jersey Mike’s Subs serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches, specializing in fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh baked bread, according to its website.
A popular way to top off the sandwich with condiments is to order it “Mike’s Way,” which involves sliced onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, oregano, salt (spices) and a mixture of red wine vinegar and olive oil, known as “The Juice.”
Headquartered in New Jersey, the sandwich shop has more than 2,300 locations in the U.S., including five in Louisiana. Two are in Baton Rouge, and others are in Hammond, Mandeville, and Slidell.
