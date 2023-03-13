Jewell Med Spa Now Open in Denham Springs

People gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Jewell Med Spa in Denham Springs on Jan. 27, 2023.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Jewell Med Spa celebrated with its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 27.

Friends, family, and officials from Livingston Parish Chamber attended the ceremony.

