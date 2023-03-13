Jewell Med Spa celebrated with its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 27.
Friends, family, and officials from Livingston Parish Chamber attended the ceremony.
Owner Jennifer Mitchell is ready to serve the Livingston Parish area for your wellness needs and takes pride in building relationships to help clients improve their overall health.
Services include hormone replacement, weight loss programs and functional medicine.
Jewell Med Spa supports clients through education, consultations and support every step of the way to help them look and feel their best.
The business is located at 703 S. Range Ave. in Denham Springs (inside Advanced Dental Care). It can be reached at (225) 289-4366 or jewellmedspa.com.
