DENHAM SPRINGS – Some brought resumes. Some brought questions. Some brought hope.
And what 25 businesses they came to see Thursday at the Employment Fair for Individuals with Disabilities learned also was important.
“Employers need to know what people with disabilities bring to the table,” said Richard Kramer, executive director of the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority, job fair sponsor at First Pentecostal Church.
“It’s an opportunity for employers to learn, instead of overestimating limitations and underestimating skills,” Kramer said.
The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority helps people with behavioral health needs and developmental disabilities in five parishes: Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.
The authority held its first job fair in April in Tangipahoa Parish that drew 23 businesses and more than 150 job seekers.
“We want to improve the number of people with disabilities in the workforce. We serve and interact with these individuals,” Kramer said.
Businesses attending the job fair came from the medical, food-service retail, legal, government and photographic fields.
“We’re encouraged by this. It’s a little bigger than our first job fair,” he said. “We will keep doing this annually in our five parishes, get more employers and job seekers and affect the culture.”
That culture is employers who might not consider hiring a person with a disability, according to Kramer.
“We hope people who come today end up with a job,” he said, but added he hoped businesses looked at hiring a person with a disability as they would anyone else.
“We don’t want it to be the exception to be employed, but normal to be employed,” Kramer said.
“Being in the workforce is important,” he added. “For some people, those with disabilities and those without, it is part of their identity.”
“Employers need to know that people with disabilities want to work. They need to work,” said Jeff Arseneaux, who works with the agency.
“I have cerebral palsy. I was born with it,” Arseneaux said.
“I won’t let it stop me.”
People with disabilities face a lot of assumptions from prospective employers who don’t know the skills of the person they are interviewing, he said.
“I tell people I am a man with disabilities, but I work in a disabilities community,” Arseneaux said.
Arseneaux moved to Louisiana four years ago, he said.
“A company looked at my resume, interviewed me and hired me,” he said.
After a short time on the job, Arseneaux said his boss came to him and admitted he was hesitant at first to hire him.
But after he saw how hard Arseneaux worked, he said he learned a lesson.
“You don’t know what someone can do until you hire them,” Kramer said.
“We don’t want anyone eliminated because of an assumption. The more they get into the workforce the less we will encounter this.
“The more you see, you see the strengths and you can’t generalize,” he said.
“I think I learned in my life you get so proud having a job you give 100 percent,” Arseneaux said. “I am driven, motivated,” because, “you are paying me.”
“You will find people like Jeff want to be good employees to show you made the right decision,” Kramer said.
And when employers learn people with disabilities can do the job?
“In 20 years, we won’t need special job fairs for people with disabilities, Kramer said. “Maybe not that long.”
