LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board approved High School Instruction Supervisor Jody Purvis as assistant superintendent at Thursday’s meeting.
The board voted 8-0 to give Purvis a two-year contract to serve as one of two assistants to Superintendent Joe Murphy. The job came open when Murphy was elevated to superintendent. Purvis also applied for the top post and was a finalist before the board voted 5-4 for Murphy.
The board also approved Brian Gunter as substitute principal of Westside Junior High in Walker.
“Mr. Purvis has served at every level of our school system and I’m looking forward to his leadership,” Murphy said in recommending Purvis.
“This is just an exciting time,” Purvis said after the meeting. “It’s exciting to go from a classroom teacher to administration, then supervisor of instruction, and into … an assistant superintendent.”
Purvis said he is looking forward to “reach out and touch the lives of more students and improve the education system we have in Livingston Parish.”
Also applying for the job were Bruce Chaffin, human resources supervisor, and Carlos Williams, director of technology.
It took Purvis only 14 years to reach the Central Office as supervisor of high school instruction. Purvis received his B.S. in 1998 from LSU in vocational education and agricultural education. In 1998, he taught biology at Denham Springs Freshman High, then agriscience in 1999.
He earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Southern University in 2000. From 2001-04, he taught at Springfield High.
After seven years teaching, he moved into administration as assistant principal at Springfield Middle School in 2004, then the same job in 2005 at Southside Junior High.
Purvis was principal at French Settlement Elementary, then spent from 2007-12 as principal at Springfield High School. In 2012, he moved to the Central Office as supervisor of high school instruction.
Chaffin, who also applied for the superintendent’s post earlier this year, has been human resources supervisor since 2012. He also has served four years as supervisor of instruction and as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher,
Williams has been director of technology since 2016. He spent four years as principal of Southside Junior High and time as an assistant principal and teacher.
Gunter has served as substitute principal at Westside Junior High for the 2018-19 school year, Murphy said. He spent six years as assistant principal at Westside from 2012-18.
From 1999 to 2012, he worked as a teacher at Springfield Middle, Walker Junior High, North Corbin Junior High, Juban Parc Junior High, and Live Oak Middle.
Also applying for the job was Meredith Phillips, an assistant principal with the Starkville (Miss.) Consolidated School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.