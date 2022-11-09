Kennedy, R-Madisonville, rose above his 12 challengers, which included five Democrats, four who identified as “Other” or “No Party,” and one Republican, Independent, and Libertarian.
On an unofficial statewide turnout of 45.8 percent, Kennedy claimed 62 percent of the vote, with around 850,000 voting in his favor.
Finishing behind Kennedy were Democrat challengers, Gary Chambers (18 percent, over 246,000 votes) and Luke Mixon (13 percent, over 182,000 votes). No other candidate garnered more than 2 percent of the vote.
In Livingston Parish, Kennedy’s victory was even more assured: He claimed 83 percent of the vote on an unofficial turnout of 49.1 percent.
Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Before that, he served as state treasurer of Louisiana for five terms.
Kennedy graduated magna cum laude in political science, philosophy, and economics from Vanderbilt University and was president of his senior class. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was an executive editor of the “Virginia Law Review.” He also earned a Bachelor of Civil Law degree with first class honors from Oxford University (Magdalen College) in England.
Kennedy is currently a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Banking, Committee on the Budget, and on the Committee on the Judiciary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.