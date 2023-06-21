Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center got a lot sweeter.
Crumbl Cookies, a fast-growing chain that operates hundreds of bakeries across the country, officially began serving Livingston Parish customers during a grand opening on Friday, June 9.
The unveiling of the cookie-based eatery, located in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, came during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
“Check them out when you need to satisfy your sweet tooth - you won't be disappointed,” the chamber said in a Facebook post.
After opening its first location in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies — known for its pink boxes and rotating menu that features new flavors every week — has expanded to more than 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide and is the “fastest growing cookie company in the nation,” according to its website.
The Juban Crossing bakery is the first location in Livingston Parish and the second in the Baton Rouge area. In Louisiana, there are 10 Crumbl Cookies locations, with other bakeries in Metairie, Slidell, Houma, Covington, Bossier City, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and Lafayette.
Co-owners of the Juban Crossing location are Colton and Hailey Jorgensen and Wyatt and Payton Jenson.
“We’re super excited to bring Crumbl Cookies to Livingston Parish,” Colton Jorgensen told the chamber. “We’re excited about the new concept.”
Colton Jorgensen described Crumbl Cookies as an “open concept bakery,” meaning the customer can see cookies being baked, “from start to finish.”
“You see everything,” he said. “We believe in transparency.”
Colton Jorgensen also explained the rotating menu, saying the bakery has four new cookies announced every week, in addition to the popular Milk Chocolate Chip and pink sugar flavors. New cookies are announced on Sunday and available Monday through Saturday, he said. The flavors for its first week in Livingston Parish were Molten Lava, Nilla Bean Cupcake, Cinnamon Frybread, and Lemonade.
All told, Crumbl Cookies has more than 275 flavors, and some of the other specialty flavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie, among others.
Along with the variety of sweet treats, the owners said the new location is also offering 85 new career opportunities to Livingston Parish.
The address for the new location is 10129 Crossing Way, Suite 470, Denham Springs. The store will be open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
