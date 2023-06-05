Juban Crossing Crumbl Cookies opening June 9

Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center is getting sweeter.
Crumbl Cookies, a fast-growing chain that operates hundreds of bakeries across the country, will officially start serving local customers on Friday, June 9.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center is getting sweeter.
Crumbl Cookies, a fast-growing chain that operates hundreds of bakeries across the country, will officially start serving local customers on Friday, June 9.
The popular bakery — known for its pink boxes and rotating menu that features new flavors every week — will open its first location in Livingston Parish at the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, located just north of the Juban Road/Interstate-12 intersection.
“Store owners can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s perfectly postable Pink Boxes,” said a statement, which added that the store is also providing more than 85 career opportunities to Denham Springs locals.
This will be the company’s 10th location in Louisiana, with other bakeries in Baton Rouge, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, Covington, Bossier City, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and Lafayette.
After opening its first location in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to more than 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide and is the “fastest growing cookie company in the nation,” according to its website.
In celebration of the grand opening, the menu for the locally owned and operated Juban Crossing Crumbl Cookies will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating flavors, including the company’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie, among many more.
The address for the new location is 10129 Crossing Way, Suite 470, Denham Springs. The store will be open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.