A new fire station may be coming to one of the parish’s busiest retail spots.
The Juban Crossing Community Development District and Creekstone Companies on Sept. 8 agreed to donate a parcel of land to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 for the construction of a new fire station.
The 2.003-acre spot will be located near where the upcoming Cook Road extension will connect to the Juban Crossing Shopping Center, according to Scott Crawford, representative for the shopping center’s developer.
The lot, located on the far east side of the mega shopping complex, is vacant at this time.
The fire district has 36 months to begin building a new station or the agreement can be revoked, according to the terms of the Act of Donation. But Crawford said the developer will work with the fire department to avoid such a scenario.
“If we gave it to them indefinitely, it would take the property out of commerce,” Crawford said. “But we’re happy to extend it if they’re making progress.”
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 covers 27 square miles in and around the Denham Springs area, operating out of four stations, according to its website. The department fields more than 2,800 emergency calls per year, ranging from minor medical problems to structure fires.
The department is made up of full-time employees, part-time employees, and volunteers.
According to terms of the Act of Donation, District 5 must submit all architectural plans and specifications to the donors for approval before construction can begin.
The fire department, which will be responsible for expenses of the project, will have to make “improvements necessary to provide fire protection to the immediate area, including the installation of a minimum of two fire truck bays, and a firehouse sufficient to provide adequate fire protection to the service area,” the agreement says.
