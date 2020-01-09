Judge Elizabeth "Beth" Wolfe announced her candidacy for First Circuit Court of Appeal, Division "D" on Nov. 30, 2019, a seat presently held by Judge Will Crain, who was recently elected as a justice to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
"The First Circuit Court of Appeal requires a broad range of knowledge involving particular legal issues and cases that can only truly be appreciated by the kind of experienced that I have attained over the past thirty-two years of my professional career," Wolfe said.
"I worked both in private practice and as an Assistance District Attorney for eighteen years and have served as a district judge for the past fourteen and a half years.
"As a general jurisdiction judge, I handle everything from traffic charges to first degree murder. The wide range of cases over which I preside affords me unique insight and experience, covering every aspect of the law.
"This is precisely what I will bring to the First Circuit Court of Appeal if elected."
Judge Wolfe is a registered Republican, and she as well as her husband live in Albany. They have four children, six grandchildren, and one great grandson.
The First Circuit Court of Appeal includes St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Helena, East Feliciana, and West Feliciana Parishes.
"I ask that you honor me with your vote and allow me to continue to serve you," Wolfe concluded. The election is in April of this year.
