A Livingston Parish judge has denied the request for a new trial for Melanie Curtin, who was convicted of two felonies connected to a larger sex crimes investigation against disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins.
Sentencing for Curtin will be March 21.
Judge Brian Abels made the decision on Thursday during a three-hour hearing in 21st Judicial District Court. Abels also denied Curtin’s request for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal and maintained his earlier decision that her bond be revoked.
In December, a 12-person jury found Curtin guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism from an incident that occurred in November 2014. The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
The case centered around an 18-minute video that was found amid a collection of digital evidence taken from Perkins’ home following his October 2019 arrest. The video depicts an unconscious victim, who has a blanket over her head, being raped by both Perkins and Curtin, who took turns recording the assault with a cell phone.
The video was played for jurors during the trial, though all other spectators were removed from the room.
Curtin, 43, has maintained her innocence since her initial arrest two years ago, claiming she was drugged the night of the sexual assault and has no recollection of the incident. She did not testify during the trial.
In February, Curtin’s attorney, John McLindon, formally requested a new trial and an acquittal. In court filings, McLindon cited, among other reasons, the state’s lack of proof of intent on the part of Curtin, the defense’s inability to present certain pieces of evidence, and “improprieties in the jury deliberations” as reasons for Abels to grant his requests.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, maintained in their own filings that they did “prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Curtin committed both aggravated rape and video voyeurism, saying the acts were “plainly observable through the recorded video of the assault.”
They also said the defense’s arguments for a new trial and acquittal are “factually and legally meritless and should be denied.”
During Thursday’s hearing, McLindon argued that the state failed to prove intent from Curtin, “which is absolutely necessary” for a conviction of aggravated rape. He also pointed to the “shock of the video” at the heart of the investigation and trial, saying it “overcame” the jury’s ability to make a “rational opinion.”
“The jury just got this wrong,” he said.
Christopher Walters, of the Attorney General’s Office, said the state’s case was “substantial and overwhelming.”
“The 18-minute video is quite clear and unambiguous,” he said.
*This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.