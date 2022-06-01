A Livingston Parish judge has denied the second request for a new trial for Melanie Curtin, the Denham Springs woman who became embroiled in a high-profile sex crimes case against disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins.
Curtin’s attorney, John McLindon, will be appealing at the state level, he said in court Tuesday.
In December, a jury found Curtin guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism from an incident that occurred in November 2014. Aggravated rape, the most serious charge, carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
The case centered around an 18-minute video that was found amid a collection of digital evidence found in Perkins’ home following his October 2019 arrest. The video allegedly depicts an unconscious victim, who has a blanket over her head, being raped by both Perkins and Curtin.
The video was played for jurors during the trial, though all other spectators were removed from the room.
Curtin, 43, has maintained her innocence since her arrest, claiming Perkins drugged her the night of the incident and that she has no memory of it. She did not testify during trial but spoke at her sentencing in March.
“I would never hurt, harm, or violate anyone,” she said then. “The word ‘rape’ was not something I could comprehend.”
Since the trial ended, Curtin’s defense has sought ways to overturn the verdict. In February, McLindon filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that one of the jurors was “coerced into voting guilty when in fact he wanted to vote not guilty.” He also pushed for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal.
Judge Brian Abels of 21st Judicial District Court ultimately denied both requests during a hearing in March. Abels also maintained his earlier decision that Curtin’s bond be revoked.
Curtin has been in custody since her trial ended.
The latest request for a new trial stemmed from the discovery of new evidence that McLindon said should have been entered into Curtin’s trial. The motions containing the evidence have been kept under seal, meaning they are not available for public viewing.
At the heart of McLindon’s argument was a 2006 affidavit from another state involving the victim in Curtin’s case that he said contradicts testimony the victim gave during trial.
McLindon also said there has been a “cumulative effect” with other inadmissible evidence regarding the victim and that his client “is entitled to a new trial in which her accuser can be questioned about this behavior.”
“I am convinced it would have been a different outcome had the jury seen this evidence,” McLindon said.
However, prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office argued that allowing the affidavit into evidence would violate the rape shield law, which bans the use of evidence of other sexual behavior of a complainant in a rape case. Only within strictly defined circumstances can such evidence be permitted.
Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan noted that the affidavit in question came years before the assault and didn’t involve Curtin or Perkins. He also said the victim never lied during her testimony.
“The victim in this case answered every question honestly,” Milligan said. “To say that she lied is simply not true.”
Abels ultimately sided with prosecutors, calling the affidavit “completely irrelevant.”
“The court finds this evidence clearly should not have been admissible,” Abels said. “To allow this would allow exactly what the [rape shield] law is designed to not allow.”
Abels added that the affidavit does not impeach the victim’s testimony provided during trial and that evidence presented at trial — such as the video and text messages between Curtin and the victim following the rape — “showed a lack of consent.”
