A Livingston Parish judge stood by her previous ruling in a local librarian’s defamation lawsuit against her two alleged online harassers, dismissing the case for the second time in two months.
“I stand by my legal analysis and my ruling at the first hearing,” said Judge Erika Sledge, of 21st Judicial District Court.
Sledge made her ruling at the end of a 30-minute hearing held Nov. 21, signaling another victory for defendants Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames. The two were accused of online bullying and harassment by Amanda Jones, a local librarian whose case has gained national attention.
Jones’ new attorneys, Alysson Mills and Kristen Amond, said after the hearing they plan to appeal Sledge’s decision to the First Circuit Court of Appeal.
The hearing was held a few months after Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, filed a defamation lawsuit against Lunsford, of Lafayette, and Thames, of Watson.
In the suit filed in early August, Jones accused Lunsford and Thames of defaming her reputation on social media after she spoke against book censorship during a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in July.
Jones claimed that Lunsford and Thames portrayed her as “a criminal” and “a pedophile” in a series of Facebook posts they made on their pages, “Citizens for a New Louisiana” and “Bayou State of Mind,” respectively. Among the allegations, the lawsuit accused Lunsford and Thames of falsely labeling Jones as an advocate for keeping “pornographic” materials in the parish library’s children’s section.
The two Facebook pages have a combined 25,000 followers.
But Thames and Lunsford’s attorneys argued that their Facebook posts were “based on their opinion,” not presented as fact, and were expressions of free speech. They also referred to Jones as a “limited purpose public figure” who thrust herself into a matter of public concern when she made a speech “to influence the public” about an issue.
During a hearing in September, Sledge sided with Lunsford and Thames, ruling that their Facebook posts were protected free speech. She also agreed with Lunsford and Thames’ assertion that Jones was a “limited purpose public figure” — placing a greater burden on Jones to prove defamation — and that Jones failed to prove the posts were malicious in nature or that she suffered any loss because of them.
Last month, Jones formally asked Sledge to reconsider the defamation lawsuit, resulting in last week’s hearing.
In the hearing, Mills said Sledge’s previous ruling was “contrary to the evidence and the law.” She focused on the defendants’ assertions that Jones came to defend a particular book, though she mentioned no book in her speech.
Mills also argued that the posts were “not mere differences of opinion” but were “false and malicious.”
“We’re not asking you to say ‘they’re wrong’ and ‘Amanda Jones is right,’” Mills said. “We want you to allow us to proceed.”
On the other side, attorneys for Lunsford and Thames argued that Jones was making the “same arguments” and that she had not shown a “probability of success” on her defamation claim. They also reiterated their stance that the posts were based on Lunsford and Thames’ opinion and protected under the First Amendment.
“Amanda Jones is not the only one who can have an opinion,” said Joseph Long, representing Thames.
Ultimately, Sledge kept to her initial ruling, saying that the posts were free speech on a public issue and that Jones didn’t show a likelihood of success. She also said the threats Jones claimed she has received since the posts were made didn’t come from the defendants.
Sledge also noted that the defendants “never called [Jones] a pedophile” in any of their posts, something that would’ve altered her initial ruling.
“If there was one, this would be a very different hearing because I never would’ve granted a motion to strike.”
