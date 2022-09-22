Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

A Livingston Parish judge dismissed a local librarian’s defamation lawsuit against the administrators of two Facebook groups she said harmed her reputation through multiple posts after her comments against book censorship over the summer.

Judge Erika Sledge, of 21st Judicial District Court, issued the ruling at the end of a near two-hour hearing Wednesday, signaling a win for defendants Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames. Sledge said Lunsford and Thames’ Facebook posts were protected free speech and that the plaintiff, Amanda Jones, had failed to prove they were malicious in nature or that she suffered any loss because of them.

