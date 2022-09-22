A Livingston Parish judge dismissed a local librarian’s defamation lawsuit against the administrators of two Facebook groups she said harmed her reputation through multiple posts after her comments against book censorship over the summer.
Judge Erika Sledge, of 21st Judicial District Court, issued the ruling at the end of a near two-hour hearing Wednesday, signaling a win for defendants Michael Lunsford and Ryan Thames. Sledge said Lunsford and Thames’ Facebook posts were protected free speech and that the plaintiff, Amanda Jones, had failed to prove they were malicious in nature or that she suffered any loss because of them.
“Finding what I have and that I don’t believe all elements [of defamation] are satisfied… the court is going to grant the defendants’ motion to strike on this matter,” Sledge said.
The hearing was held less than two months after Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians and a local librarian, filed a defamation lawsuit against Lunsford, of Lafayette, and Thames, of Watson.
In the suit filed in early August, Jones accused Lunsford and Thames of defaming her reputation through a series of Facebook posts after she spoke against book censorship during a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in July.
More than 100 people attended that meeting, with outrage sparked over board member Erin Sandefur’s agenda item labeled “book content.” Most at the meeting argued it was an attempt to censor books pertaining to LGBTQ+ issues and sexual education. However, some argued that parents should have a greater say in what materials are available for the younger readers.
Jones and Lunsford both spoke at the July meeting, with Jones arguing against any type of censorship while Lunsford called it “reasonable” for parents to have a say in books in the children’s section. After the meeting, Lunsford and Thames criticized Jones’ comments on their Facebook pages, “Citizens for a New Louisiana” and “Bayou State of Mind,” respectively.
In the days after the meeting, Citizens for a New Louisiana posted a picture of Jones with a caption that read: “Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic material in the kid’s section?”
The lawsuit referenced a similar post from Thames’ Facebook page that said Jones was “advocating teaching anal sex” to children.
In her lawsuit, Jones alleged the two portrayed her as “a criminal and a pedophile” who wanted to keep “pornographic” materials in the parish library’s children’s section. She said the two “initiated a public campaign” against with statements that are “false in every aspect” and have caused Jones to “suffer anxiety and emotional distress.”
Jones’ lawsuit referenced multiple posts Lunsford and Thames made on their Facebook pages, which have a combined 25,000 followers. Her lawsuit, which has since gained national attention, sought damages and a restraining order to prevent the two from speaking about her publicly.
But Thames and Lunsford’s attorneys argued that their Facebook posts were “based on their opinion,” not presented as fact, and were expressions of free speech. In court, they also referred to Jones as a “limited purpose public figure” who thrust herself into a matter of public concern when she made a speech “to influence the public” about an issue.
Thames and Lunsford also argued that Jones’ lawsuit was an attempt by her to silence their free speech rights and that it contained no evidence that the Facebook posts resulted in any real suffering.
“She can’t prove any of the allegations,” said Joseph Long, representing Thames.
Ultimately, Sledge ruled in favor of Lunsford and Thames, siding with their arguments that Jones was “a limited purpose public figure” who “voluntarily injected herself” into a “matter of public concern.” Sledge cited the beginning of Jones’ statement at the library board meeting in which she introduced herself as president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians.
Sledge also ruled that, even if Jones were not considered a public figure, she failed to prove that their comments had actually resulted in suffering. She also said that Lunsford and Thames’ Facebook posts were protected free speech and were “based on their opinions” of Jones’ public comments, “not fact.”
“It’s this court’s position that the court cannot state that [the defendants’] statements were false and defamatory statements because they were based on their opinion,” Sledge said.
Lunsford, who was present at the hearing, said he felt certain the judge would rule in his favor.
“It’s unfortunate if someone disagrees, rather than articulate their position, they do this,” he said.
Jones’ attorney, Ellyn Clevenger, said she plans to appeal Sledge’s ruling, which she claimed set “a dangerous precedent” for similar cases.
In court Wednesday, Clevenger said that Jones has received at least one death threat and “multiple” threats of violence since the Facebook posts were widely spread, not to mention much “community hatred.”
She also called the First Amendment’s free speech protections “a complicated matter of law” that doesn’t necessarily give people “carte blanche” to say whatever they want without some form of consequence.
“I think it’s a mistake of law to characterize the statements by the defendants as ‘opinion,’” Clevenger said.
