The $1 million bond for a Satsuma man facing 40 counts of video voyeurism has been revoked, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Judge Brian Abels made the decision in 21st Judicial Court, according to court records. The decision keeps Christopher Johnson, 38, inside the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Johnson was arrested Friday amid a months-long investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. In an earlier statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said more charges are “possible” as detectives continue to review materials found during the lengthy investigation.
The current charges stem from a single camera found in Johnson's home, with some of the evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020, Ard said.
“As you can imagine, this is a sensitive case,” Ard said. “Details are limited at this hour. Detectives are still reviewing materials.”
Detectives have not released other details since Johnson's initial arrest.
The penalty for video voyeurism can be a $10,000 fine and a prison sentence of 1-5 years without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension, according to state law.
