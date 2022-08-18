Handcuffs
File Photo

The $1 million bond for a Satsuma man facing 40 counts of video voyeurism has been revoked, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Brian Abels made the decision in 21st Judicial Court, according to court records. The decision keeps Christopher Johnson, 38, inside the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.