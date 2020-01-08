Judge Richard A. Swartz has announced his candidacy for the vacant seat on the Louisiana Court of Appeal – First Circuit. Judge Swartz currently serves as the District Judge for Division “C” of the Twenty - Second Judicial District Court of the State of Louisiana.
The Court of Appeal Judgeship is an open seat due to Judge Will Crain being elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
“For the past eleven years, I have successfully presided as a District Court Judge. Civil, criminal and family cases have all come to my court,” said Judge Swartz. “My reputation as a fair and impartial judge is recognized in the District Court as well as the Louisiana Court of Appeal and the Louisiana State Supreme Court.”
During his tenure on the bench, Judge Swartz has handled several thousand civil and criminal cases and he has presided over more than two hundred trials including 136 jury trials.
In 2008 Judge Swartz was elected District Court Judge for the 22nd Judicial District, and he served as the Court’s Chief Judge from 2016 - 2018. Additionally, Judge Swartz has supervised the 22nd Judicial District DWI/Sobriety Court Program since October 2011.
Prior to his election as a District Court Judge, Swartz was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to serve as Judge Pro Tempore for the City Court of Slidell. He also served as an Assistant District Attorney and maintained a civil and criminal law practice for thirty years.
The Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit, is one of five circuit courts of appeal in Louisiana. The First Circuit consists of twelve judges and has jurisdiction over sixteen parishes in the state.
“My experience has provided me with a deep and thorough understanding of justice and the legal system,” said Judge Swartz. “I look forward to continuing my service to the community on the Louisiana Court of Appeal.”
Judge Swartz, 65, graduated from the University of New Orleans with a B.A. degree in Pre-Law and Political Science, and went on to LSU Law School where he received his Juris Doctor degree in 1978. Swartz is a 2013 graduate of the Louisiana Judicial Leadership Institute. He is a registered Republican.
The election is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020, and the district includes St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Helena, East Feliciana and West Feliciana Parishes.
