A Livingston Parish judge ruled there is enough probable cause for the state to move forward with prosecuting a Denham Springs firefighter who was behind the wheel of a fire truck that hit another car head-on last summer, killing an elderly woman.
Cody Kahl, 24, faces one charge of vehicular homicide and another charge of reckless operation of a vehicle stemming from a fatal crash in Denham Springs in June 2021 that claimed the life of Gail Rippel, 85.
A conviction of vehicular homicide carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, according to state law.
Kahl has pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show.
After attorneys questioned one of the responding Denham Springs police officers during Tuesday’s hearing, Judge William Dykes ruled there was probable cause for the state to move forward with its case, citing the results of a blood test that confirmed THC in Kahl’s system.
Family members of Rippel, who was described as a “beloved member of the community” at the time of her passing, were in attendance.
“The standard is real low for probable cause,” Dykes said. “The fact that he did test positive and an accident occurred is enough in this case [for probable cause].”
The crash occurred around noon on June 13, 2021, near the intersection of Pete’s Highway and Bay Street. Kahl, driving a Livingston Parish District 5 fire truck, was traveling north on Pete’s Highway when he approached a pick-up truck hauling a trailer.
According to the police report, the pick-up truck was slowing down to make a left-hand turn as Kahl approached from behind. Unable to stop in time, Kahl’s fire truck struck the backside of the trailer, crossed the centerline, and struck another car, driven by Rippel, that was traveling southbound on Pete’s Highway.
In the original police report, Kahl claimed in a written statement that another vehicle pulled in front of the truck and trailer and that he attempted to stop but could not. Neither of the other two witness statements mention a car pulling in front of the truck and trailer.
Witnesses said Kahl attempted to render medical aid to Rippel, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital a few hours after the crash. Kahl, who was also taken to an area hospital, submitted a voluntary blood sample for analysis.
A Denham Springs police officer received the results of the blood sample on July 8, 2021, “showing a positive result for THC” in Kahl’s system, according to court records. Documents show the officer tried, unsuccessfully, to contact Kahl on July 27 via telephone and that other attempts were made “with negative results.”
On Aug. 8, Kahl turned himself over to Denham Springs police after Judge Jerry Denton signed a warrant for his arrest.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Kahl’s attorney Ryan Volo asked Dykes to find “no probable cause,” saying there have been no reports confirming that the THC found in Kahl’s system “was a contributing factor” to the wreck.
“Some things are just accidents,” Volo said. “And this was a tragic accident. But we’re talking about an accident, not a crime.”
Attorney Brad Cascio, representing the state, fired back and said the evidence suggests there is enough probable cause to move forward, citing law that states vehicular homicide occurs when “the operator's blood has any detectable amount of any controlled dangerous substance.”
“The firefighter has THC in his blood, in his system,” Cascio said.
“We’re not here for ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,’” Cascio said later. “We’re here for ‘probable cause.’”
Dykes ultimately sided with the prosecution.
The next hearing in this case is set for June 13.
