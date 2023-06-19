A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fentanyl-related charges, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Trayvon Lee Mitchell, 33 was sentenced before the Honorable William S. Dykes with Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio as prosecutor.
Mitchell’s six felony charges include illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence/ controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance or counterfeit- 28 grams or more- methamphetamine, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl or Carfentanil, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, THC or synthetic cannabinoids- less than two and a half lbs. and possession of a schedule III controlled dangerous substance- buprenorphine.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell on July 11, 2022, following a traffic stop for illegal window tint. Once stopped, Mitchell exited his vehicle and approached the deputy’s patrol unit.
The deputy noticed Mitchell smelt of marijuana and asked him if he possessed a prescription for marijuana, which he did not. Mitchell then told the deputy he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle before leaving his residence.
At this point, the deputy detained Mitchell in his patrol unit and had the other passengers exit the vehicle.
Deputies discovered on the subjects’ persons or in the vehicle four digital scales; large quantities of suspect methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana; two suboxone sublingual strips; small plastic zip closure bags; a 9mm handgun; a substance commonly used for cutting drugs for street sale; and $280 in cash.
They also measured the driver’s side window with a tint meter, which measured five percent instead of the required rating of 40% or more.
The vehicle’s inspection sticker was also fraudulent.
