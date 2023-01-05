A federal judge has sided with a company preparing to store carbon dioxide emissions under Lake Maurepas, ruling the company can move forward with plans to build test wells after a local ordinance aimed to block such action.
Air Products, a global hydrogen manufacturing company headquartered in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit late last year against the Livingston Parish Council for trying to slow progress on its impending multi-billion-dollar plant in Ascension Parish.
The suit came in response to the council’s 12-month moratorium on the construction and drilling of Class V injection wells — a necessary data-collecting step for companies looking to sequester CO2 underground — within the parish.
Class V wells are used to inject non-hazardous fluids either into or above an underground source of drinking water. The moratorium aimed to stop wells “specific to geologic testing of rock formation, monitoring, drilling, or injecting of CO2 for long term storage.” It also included the parish’s waterways and the “detonation of charges for seismic testing, drilling or injecting of liquids.”
It was the second year-long moratorium the Livingston Parish Council passed last fall. The other halted the construction of Class VI wells, which are used to inject CO2 emissions into the ground.
In its lawsuit filed in October, Air Products called the moratorium “invalid and unenforceable,” arguing that it is preempted by federal and state law. Air Products was already permitted for the testing and seismic activity and had spent $75,000 for the work, it said in the lawsuit.
Chief Judge Shelly Dick sided with Air Products in an opinion issued last week and denied Livingston Parish’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In the ruling issued Dec. 26, Dick said the parish must “cease enforcing” the moratorium “as it concerns seismic surveys, Class V injection wells, and associated activities.”
“Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss is denied, and Plaintiff’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction is granted,” Dick said.
In a statement, Air Products officials said they were pleased with the ruling and added that the company will continue work on the test wells and seismic study.
“This project is critical to Louisiana’s clean energy transition and creating and preserving jobs in the state as it makes the transition from traditional energy sources to cleaner ones,” the company said. “Air Products is committed to being a safe, transparent, and responsible community partner in all things -- our operations, our communications, and our business.”
The lawsuit is the latest chapter in the parish’s ongoing debate on carbon capture and storage, a process that involves taking CO2 emissions from industrial sites and permanently storing them deep underground.
The practice — which advocates say will help with climate change but opponents say is unproven and potentially dangerous — has sparked outrage from locals and officials in Livingston Parish, with two sites being proposed on the north and south ends of the parish.
For its hub, Air Products is planning to store CO2 about a mile beneath the bottom of Lake Maurepas, one of three spots the company chose for CO2 storage from its upcoming $4.5 billion energy complex in Ascension Parish.
Last year, Air Products reached a lease agreement with the State Mineral and Energy Board to put CO2 underneath state-owned land in Livingston, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Tangipahoa parishes. Of the 122,000 acres in the agreement, 57,000 acres fall across Lake Maurepas.
Air Products, which plans to have the plant operational by 2026, aims to permanently sequester 5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
Air Products officials have tried to alleviate concerns about the project, stressing its safety through several public meetings and even inviting residents to a seismic demonstration in December. But residents from Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. John the Baptist have expressed fears that the project will permanently affect the lake.
Seismic testing in the lake began in December and is slated to run through the spring. But to obtain the necessary federal permits for the project, Air Products must take preliminary measurements of the subsurface through both seismic surveys and Class V injection wells, which the Livingston Parish Council tried to block through its moratorium.
The outcome of the lawsuit isn’t a surprise: When the moratorium was voted on, Councilman Garry Talbert read a letter from the parish attorney urging council members against imposing a moratorium for Lake Maurepas since that area falls under the state’s jurisdiction.
