LIVINGSTON – It took a 6-man, 6-woman jury a little more than an hour Monday to convict Blayson Fife of second-degree murder and aggravated burglary in the 2017 death of Rick McBride of Walker.
Fife faces life in prison without benefit of parole or suspension of sentence when he is sentenced on Oct. 10 by Judge Robert Morrison in 21st Judicial District Court.
“I do think Mr. Fife intended to kill Rick McBride,” said Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels after the verdict came in. “However, the second-degree responsive verdict was not a surprise and still carries that life verdict.”
Using evidence to back up witness testimony was an important part of the prosecution, Daniels said.
“Beyond what any one witness says or accuses someone of, having the physical evidence and forensic evidence — like the cell phone tower data we were able to put on — helps us to say there is a piece of evidence that connects to the testimony and proves its accuracy,” he said.
“You are never going to catch me complaining about too much evidence,” Daniels added.
Daniels credited the work of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement in Hidalgo County, Texas; Hudspeth County, N.M.; and Grant County, N.M.
“The law enforcement effort here cannot be underscored,” Daniels said. “Having that amount of evidence I think ensures to a jury that we are doing things the right way, and it is one of those you don’t always get to 181 exhibits.”
The prosecution called four witnesses Monday — bringing its total to 22 witnesses — before resting its case.
Five minutes later, defense attorney Allen Harvey rested his case without calling any witnesses.
Morrison questioned Fife about if he understood he could testify but could not be forced to take the stand.
“Yes sir, I understand,” Fife answered.
After closing arguments by both sides, the jury retired to deliberate and 69 minutes later returned with the guilty verdict.
The judge read the verdict with no reaction in the courtroom to his announcement. He then had each juror fill out a sheet indicating their vote and sign it, then ordered it sealed.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the vote was 10-2 for second-degree murder, but he did not know how each juror voter.
Monday’s key witness for Daniels was Julie Naylor, of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Naylor testified that she tested DNA found in a fingerprint on the top of the dryer in McBride’s home.
Witness Joe Baluch testified Fife broke a window into the laundry room to get in the house.
Naylor said she compared it to a DNA sample taken from Fife and six other people by the Sheriff’s Office.
“Fife can’t be excluded,” from the people who left the DNA, she said.
Naylor said unlike television shows, she does not say that DNA matches a suspect.
Asked by Daniels if it was likely that the DNA came from Fife, she replied, “Not likely, but a probability.”
A statistical analysis of the random match probability that anyone else left the DNA is 1 in 417 septillion, Naylor said, or “six sets of three zeroes.”
Michelle Cazes-Olinde, also of the State Police Crime Lab, testified about a shell casing recovered near Interstate 10 in Grant County, N.M.
Cazes-Olinde said the shell casing came from the same Glock that left six shell casings in McBride’s home. The Walker man suffered four fatal gunshot wounds.
The ballistics expert said she knew they all came from the same Glock handgun because of the unique firing pin impression left on the shell casings.
On Friday, Deputy Raymond Cox, a digital forensic examiner, testified he retrieved a deleted video from Trevor Lockett’s cellphone that showed Fife firing a gun while standing next to a car.
He said he made a screen shot from the video and found street signs in the background. That led investigators to Grant County, N.M., where the shell casing was found.
