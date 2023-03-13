A man convicted of second-degree murder four years ago has been convicted of the same charge in the same case.
Blayson Fife, now 23, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Rick McBride, a 61–year-old man who was killed inside his Walker home in July 2017.
Fife, who has maintained his innocence, was 18 years old at the time of the crime.
The 12-person jury — made up of seven men and five women — reached its decision after more than two hours of deliberation inside 21st Judicial District Court on Monday. Deliberations followed three full days of testimony.
This was Fife’s second time on trial for the crime: In 2019, a Livingston Parish jury found Fife, then 20, guilty of second-degree murder for McBride’s death at the decision by a 10-2 vote. But that conviction was eventually overturned when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that there must be unanimous verdicts for serious crimes.
In December 2020, the state court of appeals granted Fife a new trial, citing the Supreme Court’s note that the ruling applied to cases “still pending on direct appeal.”
During the second trial, prosecutors painted Fife as the mastermind behind the series of crimes, saying that he planned to burglarize McBride’s home, fatally shot him, and returned with others on multiple occasions to steal more before fleeing to California. Fife and others were eventually arrested near the Mexico border.
But the defense argued that the state didn’t have any evidence definitively proving that Fife was the shooter beyond the testimony of “compromised witnesses.”
Fife now faces life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Judge Erika Sledge scheduled sentencing for April 27.
