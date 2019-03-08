KILLIAN – The town police department is seeking information on whereabouts of one of two people who took a cart full of merchandise from the store without paying for it.
The man and woman allegedly shoplifted the items from the Dollar General Store on La. 22 Thursday, March 7, according to Police Chief Richard Fletcher.
Surveillance video showed the two leaving the store with the merchandise.
Officers arrested one of the suspects, Ashley Robertson of Hammond, on a misdemeanor summons. The man remains at large, Fletcher said.
Anyone with information on the male suspect is asked to call (225) 695-3464.
