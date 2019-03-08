Alleged Shoplifters

The male suspect in this surveillance photo from the Dollar General Store in Killian remains at large. Police arrested the female suspect, Ashley Robertson of Hammond, who was issued a misdemeanor summons. 

 Kilian Police Department

KILLIAN – The town police department is seeking information on whereabouts of one of two people who took a cart full of merchandise from the store without paying for it.

The man and woman allegedly shoplifted the items from the Dollar General Store on La. 22 Thursday, March 7, according to Police Chief Richard Fletcher.

Surveillance video showed the two leaving the store with the merchandise.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, Ashley Robertson of Hammond, on a misdemeanor summons. The man remains at large, Fletcher said.

Anyone with information on the male suspect is asked to call (225) 695-3464.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.