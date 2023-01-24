Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown

Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, center, of Amite, has been chosen as Miss Southeastern 2023. Pictured at far right is first runner up Baileigh Picou, of Shreveport, who also received the Miss Southeastern Legacy Scholarship Award, and second runner up Lucy Bateman, of Franklinton, who also received the Student Government Association Academic Award.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award.

Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri of St. Rose at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.

