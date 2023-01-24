Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown

Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award.
Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri of St. Rose at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
The top five contestants for the pageant were Painting, Kiera Owens of Geismar, Lucy Bateman of Franklinton, Keira Williams of Marrero and Baileigh Picou of Shreveport.
First runner-up was Picou, a general studies major, who also received the Miss Southeastern Legacy Scholarship Award. Second runner-up was Bateman, an art major, who also received the Student Government Association Academic Award. Owens took home the Red Carpet Award.
Additional awards went to Chastin Robinson of St. Rose, who won the People’s Choice Award, and Jordan Moon of Hammond, who received the Miss Congeniality Award.
Painting will advance to the Miss Louisiana Pageant that will be held in Monroe in June.
