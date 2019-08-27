BATON ROUGE -- Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall, of the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, has been elected second vice president of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.
Wall is beginning his 25th year as a prosecutor.
The 21st Judicial District covers Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
Other officers elected were District Attorney John Belton, 3rd Judicial District, president; District Attorney Martin Duhe’, 16th Judicial District, first vice president, District Attorney Charles Ballay, 25th Judicial District, immediate past president; District Attorney Brad Burget, 7th Judicial District, state director; District Attorney Charles Riddle III, 12th Judicial District; past president member.
Ten members were named to the board of directors.
The new officers begin their terms on August 15, 2019.
The association is composed of district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, district attorney investigators and their staff in Louisiana.
It provides training and legal services across the state and develops and promotes legislation to strengthen the justice system.
