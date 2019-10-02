ALBANY – Motorists face a closure on La. 1064 in eastern Livingston Parish while the Little Natalbany Bridge is replaced, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The bridge, 0.3 miles east of La. 43 will be closed completely until 7 p.m. Oct. 15, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
No traffic will be able to pass while crews replace the existing bridge, Berner said.
Westbound motorists can use La. 1064 to U.S. 51 to La. 442 to La. 43 as an alternate route, he said.
Eastbound motorists can use La. 43 to La. 442 to U.S. 51 to La. 1064 as an alternate route.
