WALKER – Residents expecting to see concrete being poured or walls going up for the new Walker City Hall will have to wait until the end of the year.
But what happens in the next nine months is part of the construction preparation needed before actual construction begins, according to the head of the architectural firm handling the project.
“We’ve done almost as much work to get to this point as construction will take,” said Jay Labarre, president of Labarre Associates Inc. “They’ve been working with us for the past eight months.”
Even though the contract to buy the property won’t be signed until later this month, Labarre has been assisting the city in the early stages, according to Phillip Kern, vice president of architecture for Labarre Associate Inc.
“We’ve been helping with the due diligence,” he said, including compiling the geo-technical information – confirming no wetlands are involved and that the site can support a building.
Walker officials narrowed their search to seven or eight sites for a city hall, then narrowed it down to two.
Not only did the city have to consider the cost of the site, but also what improvements might be needed, Labarre said, such as clearing a wooded site.
“You also have to consider the utility tie-ins, but they own the utilities and can run sewer and water in,” Kern said.
At the same time, Labarre Associates began finding out what the city wanted in a city hall.
The city wanted his firm to survey all the spaces at the current City Hall, meet with employees and learn what they would need in their new spaces, Labarre said.
Labarre Associates had an advantage in that it helped the city update its master plan, which was recently approved by the Planning Commission, Kern said.
This project helped Labarre compile some of the information it would need to design the new City Hall, Labarre said.
Plus, the firm applied part of its fee for the master plan work to its fee for the city hall project, he said.
Labarre said he has known Mayor Jimmy Watson for more than 30 years and worked with him previously on school projects when Watson served on the Livingston Parish School Board.
“The city took great pains to review everything and look at all options,” Labarre said.
Helping the city settle on a site and finding out what the city needed in a new City Hall is a 60- to 90-day project, Kern said. The firm talked to all of the department heads and looked at staff growth for the next 10 years.
Those needs determined how much square feet each department would need. And it meant a bigger building, he added.
The conclusion – a three-story building with 8,000 to 9,000 square feet per floor, Kern said. Walker would use the first two floors and rent out the third floor immediately, he said, and possibly in five years or so, depending on growth, the city could occupy the third floor.
The next step is to prepare the building and floor plans to scale, Kern said.
But before putting anything into drawings, the firm sat down with city officials to find out what offices would be on the first and second floors, who needs to be closest to the lobby, and even where restrooms would be located, he said.
“We bring the information back here (to our office) and this makes the fundamental floor plan,” Kern said.
It takes a month to do a floor plan to scale and create a two-dimensional drawing of what the building would look like, he said.
After getting approval of this design by Walker officials, the architect would bring in the civil, mechanical, structural, and electric engineers, Kern said.
Each engineer would look at the plans and the geo-technical informational and describe their needs.
For example, putting in the air-conditioning system for a three-story building may need more room than originally planned and require an adjustment in the plans. And if the A/C needs more room, that space must come from somewhere else, requiring another adjustment, Kern said.
When all of the engineers have made their contributions and the estimated costs are updated, which should take two months, it goes to the city for its approval, Kern said.
“If the estimates are approved, we go forward with construction,” he said.
Construction documents are drawn up for bids, Kern said, and an announcement that bids will be accepted goes out.
Bids are accepted and opened. The low bidder is chosen. This is a two- to three-month process.
“Construction is a 12-month job,” Kern said.
Site preparation is the first and most important step, Labarre said, so that once construction begins, weather or other problems won’t slow down the work. He cited a project on a 10-acre lot in Baton Rouge off O’Neal Lane that was prepared for drainage. When rain came after the pad was in place, work did not stop.
“We will recommend (site preparation) to the city to save money and time in the long run,” Labarre said.
If the bid process is completed by December, work could begin in January 2020, he said.
So, by the end of 2020, Walker could be moving into its new City Hall.
“Our goal is to give the administration a building to meet their needs for the next 50 years,” Labarre said.
“We want them to occupy it for 50 years," Kern added, “We don’t want them to regret it in five years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.