The winds of change are coming to the capitol building.
At least, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President and CEO Stephen Waguespack thinks so, tossing out the word 'revolutionary' at one point to a large crowd at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast, hosted by Wholly Ground Coffee in Walker.
Waguespack and LABI invested a large amount of influence, time, and money in the 2019 elections, and experienced a large amount of success. 18 of 39 senate seats have new members, while 46 of 105 house seats will sport a fresh face.
LABI endorsed 21 senators and 61 house members.
According to Waguespack, the change of the guard in legislators is only the beginning of their push. The economy is the focus, with Louisiana experiencing nearly 2% more unemployment, 4.9%, when compared to other states in the southeast region - with whom Louisiana competes for business.
1% GDP growth, along with a consistent stream of college graduates deciding to leave the state, has caused Louisiana to lag behind the rest of the country in an economic boom, Waguespack said.
Waguespack explained that the change to make Louisiana a better state, in LABI's eyes, starts with eight pain points:
- Government reform
- Medicaid
- Taxes
- Spending
- Regulations and Mandates
- Lawsuits
- Workforce
- Infrastructure
LABI is focused on the last three specifically, Waguespack said as he explained them as a series of quarters in a football game - specifically an LSU football game. In the first quarter, conquering lawsuit issues will open the gates for more reform and set the tone for Workforce and Infrastructure issues.
Waguespack chose to focus on lawsuits first, specifically those surrounding care insurance. Louisiana competes for 50th in the car insurance rate market, he said, due mostly to the nature of how lawsuits are filed immediately following "minor accidents" for full price.
The average cost of auto insurance in Louisiana? $4,000. The average cost in most other states? Half, only Michigan competes with Louisiana for insurance rates, Waguespack explained.
He added that manipulative and unrelenting advertising doesn't help the situation.
Legacy environmental suits against oil companies in the Mississippi River delta are part of the problem, as well. Being unable to view judicial finances, like you can for other public offices, needed to be changed also, he said.
Waguespack said that TORT form will be needed, and there is a bill currently in the house to enact such changes.
"Your legislators will go up there with great intentions, wonderful ideas," Waguespack began, "but the machine will get to them.
"Your legislators need your support, the citizens support, to be bold - to make big, and bold, decisions."
