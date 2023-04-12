Landmark Bank opens loan production office in Denham Springs

Landmark Bank marked the opening of its new Loan Production Office in Denham Springs with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with CEO Ben Cavin and Jennifer Knapps and Amie Barton, who will be working out of this location.
Landmark Bank specializes in real estate lending for consumers and businesses, including but not limited to new construction, land, lots, investment real estate and rental properties. Knapps and Barton bring a combined 30 years of banking experience and will be focusing on business development and lending opportunities in Livingston Parish, St. Helena and Central.
