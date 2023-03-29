Communities in the Baton Rouge area honored the two police officers — including one from Denham Springs — who died in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning.
On Wednesday, a police escort guided the bodies of Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, both of the Baton Rouge Police Department, from West Baton Rouge to area funeral homes.
Poirrier, 47, and Canezaro, 38, were both killed after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. In a statement, BRPD said the helicopter was assisting with a vehicle pursuit.
Poirrier, a 17-year BRPD veteran who was assigned to the Air Support Unit, is a Denham Springs native and a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High School. His career started in 1996 and included time with the Denham Springs Police Department, the Springfield Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, according to an earlier report by The News.
In 2002, Poirrier was named the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Peace Officer of the Year.
Poirrier and Canezaro were named BRPD’s officers of the month in October 2019.
At the request of the families, both Poirrier and Canezaro were escorted from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office across the Old Bridge. The escort then traveled south on Airline Highway to Connell’s Village before later passing in front of the Police Memorial located at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
At one point, the procession split up: Canezaro’s body was taken to Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street, while Poirrier’s body was taken to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.
In Poirrier’s hometown, people gathered to honor the late police officer, with many waving American flags as the hearse carrying his body passed on Range Avenue. A large U.S. flag, a Louisiana flag, and a wooden cross hung high above the highway as the procession passed by underneath.
