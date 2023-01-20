Denham Springs water tower

Pictured is a water tower in Denham Springs on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

The vast majority of Livingston Parish’s community water systems earned the highest grade possible in 2022, according to a preliminary report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

In 2022, health officials scored 954 community water systems as part of a new grading system in accordance with a law the legislature passed in 2021. The law requires the Louisiana Department of Health to evaluate the quality and performance of community water systems.

