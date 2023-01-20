The vast majority of Livingston Parish’s community water systems earned the highest grade possible in 2022, according to a preliminary report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In 2022, health officials scored 954 community water systems as part of a new grading system in accordance with a law the legislature passed in 2021. The law requires the Louisiana Department of Health to evaluate the quality and performance of community water systems.
Each water system was given a letter grade and a score out of 80 possible points, officials said. Grades are based on a number of categories but only pertain to the calendar year, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31.
The Department of Health released its preliminary grades on Jan. 1, but grades won’t be finalized until May 1. Beginning in 2024, only final grades will be published, according to the Department of Health.
When finalized, the grades will be based on seven standards: federal water quality, state water quality, financial sustainability, operations and maintenance, infrastructure, customer satisfaction, and secondary contaminants. The preliminary grades, officials said, are based on all standards except for financial sustainability and customer satisfaction.
Most of the state’s water systems — about 81 percent — scored an “A” or a “B,” according to a report from The Advocate. There were 130 water systems that received a “D” or “F,” the report showed.
A low grade, officials said, does not imply unsafe water or pose immediate health risk. Rather, it indicates “significant concerns with long-term viability of a water system,” LDH said.
In Livingston Parish, approximately 27 of the 29 water systems — 93 percent — received an “A,” the best possible grade, the data shows. The average score in the parish was 75.4 out of 80.
The most common reasons for deductions were chlorine residual violations (1 point for each violation) or the detection of iron or manganese in the finished drinking water “above their respective secondary maximum contaminant level” (5 points).
Of the local water systems, 11 earned a perfect score: City of Denham Springs, Fourth Ward Water Works, Town of Livingston, Town of Albany, Diversion Water (Olivia Rose), Diversion Water (Terry Harbor Campsites), French Settlement Water Company (Oak Ridge), Jims Trailer Park, Magnolia Water Utilities (Lakeside East), Magnolia Water Utilities (Riverscape @ Clio Subdivision), and Diversion Water (Chinquapin).
Though most of the parish’s water systems earned an “A,” two earned average to failing grades: the Springfield Mobile Home Park and the Town of Killian.
The Springfield Mobile Home Park received a score of 30 — the lowest in the parish — for an “F.” The water system had violations in several categories, including federal and state water quality, infrastructure, and operations and management.
The Town of Killian had the second-lowest grade, receiving a “C” from a score of 60. It lost points for state water quality, infrastructure, and operations and management.
Final grades will be issued May 1, after the systems have submitted additional information on customer satisfaction and financial sustainability.
Listed below are how the Livingston Parish community water systems fared in the preliminary report. To view your community water system, click here.
Colyell Community Water
Grade - A
Score - 79/80
Violations - State Water Quality (1 chlorine violation, 1 point each)
City of Denham Springs
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Fourth Ward Water Works
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Town of Livingston
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Town of Walker
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
River Pines Plantation Utilities
Grade - A
Score - 78/80
Violations - State Water Quality (2 chlorine violations, 1 point each)
French Settlement Water Company (French Settlement)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Town of Albany
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
French Settlement Water Company (Springfield area)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
French Settlement Water Company (White Hall/Head of Island)
Grade - A
Score - 74/80
Violations - State Water Quality (1 chlorine violation, 1 point each); Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Diversion Water (Olivia Rose)
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Town of Killian
Grade - C
Score - 60/80
Violations - State Water Quality (2 chlorine violations, 1 point each; no water operator, 5 points); Operations & Maintenance (1 unresolved significant deficiency, 3 points each); Infrastructure (1 unresolved significant deficiency, 5 points each); Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Springfield Mobile Home Park
Grade - F
Score - 30/80
Violations - Federal Water Quality (3 maximum contaminant level violations, 5 points each); State Water Quality (6 chlorine violations, 1 point each); Operations & Maintenance (3 unresolved significant deficiencies, 3 points each); Infrastructure (5 unresolved significant deficiencies, 5 points each, maximum of 20 points)
Diversion Water (Terry Harbor Campsites)
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Ward II Water District
Grade - A
Score - 74/80
Violations - State Water Quality (1 chlorine violation, 1 point each); Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
French Settlement Water Company (Oak Ridge)
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Jims Trailer Park
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Magnolia Water Utilities (Highland Ridge)
Grade - A
Score - 79/80
Violations - State Water Quality (1 chlorine violation, 1 point each)
French Settlement Water Company (Pine Haven)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Magnolia Water Utilities (Lakeside East)
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Diversion Water (Montrose Subdivision)
Grade - A
Score - 79/80
Violations - State Water Quality (1 chlorine violation, 1 point each)
Diversion Water (Water Front West)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Magnolia Water Utilities (Riverscape @ Clio Subdivision)
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Diversion Water (River Highlands)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Diversion Water (Chinquapin)
Grade - A
Score - 80/80
Diversion Water (Old Mill Settlement)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Diversion Water (Cypress Point)
Grade - A
Score - 75/80
Violations - Secondary Contaminants (manganese and/or iron levels over the secondary maximum contaminant levels, 5 points)
Carter Plantation
Grade - A
Score - 77/80
Violations - State Water Quality (3 chlorine violations, 1 point each)
Diversion Water (Stonehill)
Grade - A
Score - 79/80
Violations - State Water Quality (1 chlorine violation, 1 point each)
