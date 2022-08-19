Leaders in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes have announced a partnership to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the proposal in a joint statement Thursday.
Through the cooperative endeavor agreement, the neighboring parishes hope to remove trees and debris from the Amite River to improve water flow and drainage in the capital region.
In a phone call with The News, Ricks said river cleanup will run from Port Vincent to the St. Helena Parish line.
"This is fantastic news," Ricks told The News. "This benefits all of us."
Debris in the Amite River has been an issue for years, though it became even more glaring following the historic August 2016 flood.
The Amite River stretches about 117 miles, flowing south from Mississippi into Louisiana and through the Baton Rouge area before spilling into Lake Maurepas. It runs directly between East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, with East Baton Rouge on the west and Livingston on the east.
Ricks said the federally-backed cleanup project comes at a 90-10 split, with East Baton Rouge and Livingston dividing the 10 percent cost share.
"You can get debris from both sides, and it was a good idea to partner up on some of the cost share," he said.
The cooperative endeavor agreement awaits approval from the East Baton Rouge Parish Council. The Livingston Parish Council has already given Ricks the green light to move forward.
Once all parties have approved the agreement, work should be able to begin within 60-90 days, Ricks said.
"This is something that’s been needing to be done for a long time," Ricks said. "This is great for the people of Livingston Parish and people of East Baton Rouge Parish. This is what it's like to partner up and get something good done."
Broome also announced a proposal with the City of Central to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish, a project long advocated for by Metropolitan Councilman Aaron Moak and Central Mayor David Barrow.
The proposal will be presented to the City of Central Council, Broome said.
"These proposed projects would represent some the most significant flood reduction efforts taken by parish and municipal governments," Broome said. "The projects will have positive impacts for the entire region."
