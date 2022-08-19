Amite River

Aerial view of the Amite River at Watson

 The News file photo

Leaders in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes have announced a partnership to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the proposal in a joint statement Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.