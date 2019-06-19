LIVINGSTON – Leadership, and what it takes, was the goal of the Chamber of Commerce’s training program.
But the seventh graduating class of the Leadership Livingston program came away with something extra.
“My classmates, my friends –You guys were the best part,” said Jamie Felder, selected as the spokesman by her class to address the audience at its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 18.
“In a few weeks, you’re going to miss the trips; you’re going to miss your classmates,” said Mike Cotton, chairman of the Leadership Alumni Council and master of ceremonies.
The year-long training program introduces them to parts of Livingston Parish they may not know existed.
Besides getting a feel for how government operates, the class learns about leadership when it is divided into groups charged with carrying out a public service project.
A total of 23 alumni, graduates of the previous six classes, attended. The seven classes represent more than 20 public service projects, Cotton said.
“You’re now part of something special,” he said.
Felder called the class a “social experiment with 26 personalities from 26 different fields, all here for different reasons, but each brought a wealth of knowledge.”
“We each found our way into leadership,” Felder said, whether they volunteered, were persuaded to step forward and pushed into the role.
But by the end of the year, “We all feel fortunate to be put into leadership roles,” she said.
To show its appreciation, Felder said, the class collected the money needed to pay for a slot in Leadership Livingston’s Class of 2020, with the chamber to select the recipient.
Three members of the class were recognized with the Above & Beyond Awards, voted by their teammates, for their efforts. They were: Jennifer Milton, Livington Parish Welcome Signs; Tiffany Traupman, Every Litter Bit Counts; and Robert Reynolds, Arts Council of Livingston Parish Mural.
Leadership also was the theme of the addresses of some of the representatives of the businesses that sponsored Leadership Livingston.
“This program gives you the tools necessary for meaningful and helpful projects,” said John Derenbecker, chief legal officer of the North Oaks Health System, one of the co-sponsors of the program.
“Leadership should be a verb, not a noun. You see people who claim to be leaders – with a small ‘l’ but not a whole lot of action.
“I saw several projects last year that showed true leadership that made a difference,” Derenbecker said.
“You did not change the world. You changed yourself,” he said.
“The leadership aspect is very, very important,” added Kevin Foster, commercial banker with co-sponsor First Guaranty Bank and a member of the Class of 2017.
“This program will help you become a better leader in your company, but also a better parent and sibling.”
“We were named the flood class because we started late,” after the Great Flood of 2016, Foster recalled. “We experienced the impact of this program in our communities.”
The total impact of the three projects were: $13,000 in donations, 545 volunteers, and an impact on 270,000-plus people.
• Livington Parish Welcome Signs erected six signs at major entrances to the parish, four are on state roadways and two on private property.
Approval for the signs was required from various agencies, including the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the Livingston Parish Council, Town of Springfield and private landowners.
Kevin Triche II, chosen to speak for the group, said the final approval for the signs was received just days before.
“We wanted something that was going to impact the parish and be seen and be noticed by many people in our parish,” group member Kay Mayeaux said.
• “People don’t realize what it cost to pick up litter,” said David McCreary, spokesman for the Every Litter Bit Counts group.
McCreary, the mayor of the Town of Livingston, said in his town, two or three people work three days a week just to keep La. 63 clean.
The group took a two-fold approach, promoting the #10onthe10th hashtag and its litter pickup on he 10th of the month, and collecting individual pledges from across the parish of people to fight litter and “create a true behavioral change in the culture of littering.”
The group also took part of litter cleanup efforts, collecting 50 bags of trash at the parish-wide Clean-Up Day.
• “We wanted to create a new point of interest and continue investing in the arts community,” said Gwen Gurensey, spokesman for the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Mural.
The group considered many ideas for a project but didn’t connect with an idea until one of its members began talking about the history of art in the parish and the need to nurture and promote it.
The Arts Council had been working to get a mural painted on its building in downtown Denham Springs to draw attention to its services.
Members of the Class of 2019 were:
Tyler Brooks, EFCU Financial; Tina Cifreo, Blount General Contractors; Stephen Davidson, City of Denham Springs; Dacia Delacerda, Jefferson Financial FCU; Jamie Etheridge, City of Walker; Justin Andrew Evans, North Oaks Health System; and Jamie Felder, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Also, Gwen Guernsey, Ochsner Medical Center; Blake Harris, Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle; Chelbi Johnson, Congressman Garret Graves; Lori Johnson, Hancock Whitney Bank; Tim Kuylen, Livingston Parish President’s Office; Brooke Johnson Labarre, Covington & Associates Real Estate; and Logan Labarre, Labarre Associates.
Also, Kay Mayeaux, Hancock Whitney Bank; Paula Mayeux, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; David McCreary, Town of Livingston; Ashlyn Erdey McMorris, Erdey Insurance Agency; Jennifer Milton, Continental Kennel Club; and Cherie Odom, TWRU CPA’s & Financial Advisors.
Also, Kelli Perry-Bennett, First Guaranty Bank; Robert Alan Reynolds, Primerica; Nick Richard, All Star Nissan & Kia; Sammi Rushing, Sen. Dale Erdey; Tiffani Brown Traupman, Choices of Louisiana; Kevin Triche II, Our Lady of the Lake.
