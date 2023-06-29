A leadership program that is responsible for dozens of service projects across Livingston Parish recently celebrated another class — and another three projects that’ll benefit the parish.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 20.
Held at the Suma Hall Community Center, the program brought together class participants, sponsors, project supporters, Leadership Livingston alumni, chamber representatives, and loved ones of the graduates. During the ceremony, class participants talked about their experiences in the program and presented their community service projects.
The graduates made up the 11th cohort to complete the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish. Chamber of Commerce President/CEO April Wehrs, who started and facilitates Leadership Livingston, lauded the Class of 2023 for completing the 10-month program, saying the class is the first “in a long time” that did not have a single person drop out.
“What you’re really doing is making LP better,” Wehrs said during the ceremony.
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston is a community leadership program that “informs and engages participants in the inner workings of their parish community,” according to the Chamber’s website. The program takes applicants through a series of sessions that show the connection between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
To date, approximately 262 people have completed Leadership Livingston.
A stipulation of the program tasks participants with taking part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
Around 30 projects have been completed through the Leadership Livingston program, Wehrs said. Those projects range from playgrounds in underserved communities to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall to a first responders monument.
Wehrs spoke about the projects during the ceremony, saying she learns something new about the parish’s needs “every year.” She also said there is no better way for people to learn about their parish than through a Leadership Livingston project.
“Projects are meant to teach a lot to the individuals in the leadership class,” she said. “There is no better hands-on learning experience than being a part of a Leadership Livingston project.”
Twenty-five graduates were recognized for finishing the program and for their group projects that resulted from nearly 650 total volunteer hours. This year, the three projects — valued at a combined $51,000 — focused on the Livingston Parish school system, a local park with historical connections, and consumers making online sales and transactions.
The “PAC Can Play” group focused on creating “a safe, comfortable outdoor space” at the Livingston Parish school system’s Pupil Appraisal Center. The center, which evaluates children with special needs entering the school system, celebrated the project’s completion during an unveiling ceremony on June 14.
The L.M. Lockhart Park project focused on beautifying parts of the park, which sits on the ground of West Livingston High, the former all-black school that closed in 1969. Some of the project has already been completed, while planning is still underway for a mural that will be chosen soon.
The third group, LP Safe Exchange group is working with local law enforcement agencies in the parish to offer designated Safe Trade locations for completion of online transactions. The program, which has been implemented in other communities, helps buyers and sellers avoid risks such as fraud and scams.
Participants from each project selected one team member as the “Above & Beyond” award winner, and they were Joey Amadeo, Tracy Bryson, and Rhonda Colar-Myles.
After the projects were presented, three graduates — Nathan Sanders, Colar-Myles, and Amadeo — that were chosen by their peers were given a moment to speak during the ceremony.
Amadeo, who isn’t from the parish, called the experience “eye-opening,” recalling the group’s visits to places such as Old City Hall in Denham Springs, the Carter House, Tickfaw State Park, and the Hungarian museum in Albany.
Colar-Myles, who is from the parish, described the program as a “life-changing experience,” saying she learned “how government is run, how industry helps the community, how schools are funded,” and more.
Sanders said the program offered him and his classmates “a glimpse” of what the parish looked like a century ago and how much it has changed to what it is today.
“In the last 10 months, we witnessed a dynamic ecosystem in action,” Sanders said.
Following the speeches and group presentations, each member was called to the stage to receive their certificate for completing the program.
The Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024. The program includes monthly day-long field trips from September through May. It concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
The upcoming class will mark the 12-year anniversary of the program.
Applications for the program are being accepted through July 18, 2023, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
Listed below are the 2023 Leadership Livingston graduates:
David Addison, City of Walker
Kellie Alford, Alford’s Landscaping
Joey Amadeo, First Guaranty Bank
Jeff Ard, Livingston Parish Council
Kenny L. Bayhi, Bayhi’s Landing
Yolande Besse, Baton Rouge General Physicians
Paul Brignac, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
Tracy Ratcliff Bryson, Town of Springfield
Emily Jewell Chustz, North Oaks Health System
Rhonda Colar-Myles, Entergy
Terrance Truth Collins, Essential Credit Union
Mallory Forbes, Holmes Building Materials
Lynda Gardiner, Keep Livingston Beautiful
Zachary Gibbons, Quality Engineering & Surveying
Allison L. James, Forte & Tablada
Jeffrey Jones, Empower 225
Glenn Lemoine, Livingston Parish Government
Tab Lobell, Lobell’s Waterfront Construction
Traci Miley, RN, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston
Seth Mosby, PMI Vivo Properties
Michelle Parrish, Livingston Parish Library
Nathan Sanders, Livingston Young Republicans
Shelley Savoy-Simmons, Elevate Real Estate Services
Destiny Teree’ Voth, Pelican State Credit Union
Erika Washington, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston
