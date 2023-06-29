Leadership Livingston Class of 2023

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Pictured from left are April Wehrs (Leadership Livingston facilitator), Nathan Sanders, Jeffrey Jones, Joey Amadeo, Allison James, Tab Lobell, David Addison, Emily Chustz, Michelle Parrish, Traci Miley, Shelley Simmons, Kenny Bayhi, Rhonda Colar-Myles, Jeff Ard, Seth Mosby, Mallory Forbes, Zachary Gibbons, Paul Brignac, Destiny Voth, Lynda Gardiner, Terrance Collins, Glenn Lemoine, Tracy Bryson, Erika Washington, and Yolande Besse.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

A leadership program that is responsible for dozens of service projects across Livingston Parish recently celebrated another class — and another three projects that’ll benefit the parish.

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023 during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 20.

