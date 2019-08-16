DENHAM SPRINGS – Leadership Livingston’s Class of 2020 was introduced Wednesday at the Livingston Parish Chamber’s State of the Parish Meeting.
The newest class began learning about their parish by getting an update from Parish President Layton Ricks.
“Leadership Livingston is approaching 200 graduates,” said April Wehrs, Livingston Parish Chamber CEO/president. “You are making Livingston Parish better.
“We are excited to see what the Class of 2020 will accomplish.”
Leadership Livingston is a community leadership program that teaches and engages participants and increases their understanding of the inner workings of their parish.
The participants had already met each other at the Chamber office and got an overview of the program, including community service projects they will select and complete in teams.
“Community service projects are a significant component of the leadership program,” Wehrs said. “They are a great way for the class to put what they’ve learned into action and elevate the parish they just learned about.”
The Class of 2020 includes Jeremy Aydell, Sport Clips; Courtney Chaney, Livingston Parish Council; Jim Chapman, Farrell-Calhoun Paint Co. Inc.; Chastity Chauvin, French Settlement High School; Jeanette Clark, City of Denham Springs; John Dillon, All Star Nissan & Kia; Carl Domingue, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Joffrey Easley, Forte & Tablada; Aaron Ellis, Aaron Ellis Attorney at Law; and Tiffany Gautier, North Oaks Health System.
Also, Nicky Gautreau, Bank of Zachary; Richard Hill, LaPorte CPA’s & Business Advisors; Lance Landry, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Darren Massey, Pelican State Credit Union; Tim McMasters, Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office; Landry Meche, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; Vanissa Murphy, Quality Engineering & Surveying; Chris Neal, Pelican State Credit Union; Gary O’Neal Jr., Quality Engineering & Surveying; and Dev Patel, First Guaranty Bank.
Also, Christine Patrick, Livingston Parish Chamber; Kevin Pope, Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office; Todd Price, Holmes Building Materials; Amanda Seals, Ochsner Medical Center; Joel Stern, Our Lady of the Lake; Sandy Teal, Livingston Parish Council; and Kelly Westmoreland, Neighbors Federal Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.