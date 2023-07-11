Eight graduates of Leadership Livingston, the parish’s premier leadership-building program, worked with the Livingston Parish school system to beautify a center that works with special needs students.
The Leadership Livingston group — dubbed “PAC Can Play” — spearheaded the construction of an outdoor space at the Pupil Appraisal Center. The new outdoor area, which resulted from months of planning and fundraising, can be utilized by both students and staff members.
The project, according to group members, brought a much-needed change to a center that often gets overlooked.
Part of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, the Pupil Appraisal Center is charged with identifying children who may require special education services. The center houses close to 70 employees who serve hundreds of children ages 3 through 21.
Services include assessments on children entering the school system, evaluating students already in the system, speech pathology, occupational therapy, creating plans for students with behavior issues, and determining the needs of special education, among others.
On average, the child search team conducts as many as 400 on-site evaluations, while the entire staff does over 2,100 per year school throughout the system.
The “PAC Can Play” project, which was unveiled in June, was presented during the graduation ceremony for the Leadership Livingston Class of 2023. The group consisted of David Addison, Joey Amadeo, Jeff Ard, Emily Chustz, Allison James, Michelle Parrish, Nathan Sanders, and Shelley Simmons.
Amadeo explained the project during the graduation ceremony, saying the group’s vision was “to create a safe and private space that can be used for assessment, evaluations and team meetings or to be used as a break area for the 70-plus staff at the PAC in Livingston.”
The project created a safe outdoor space for children, parents, and staff alike. It includes a covered awning, a break area, artificial turf, evaluation equipment, and privacy fencing for employees to conduct evaluations.
More than $40,000 and 250 volunteer hours went into the project, according to Amadeo, who called it the “most rewarding” project he’s been a part of. It will impact an estimated 470 people.
“We started with nothing more than a vision,” Amadeo said. “But through months of planning and designing and budgeting and fundraising, our vision became a reality.”
The outdoor space was much-needed at the center, according to its director, Christine McGinnis. During the reveal ceremony, McGinnis said the center did not have such a space prior to the Leadership Livingston project.
“When the children come, we don't have an outdoor space for them to play,” McGinnis said. “You don’t have a nice waiting area for the parents to relax. So, this provides us a nice place for the kids to get their energy out and really show us their best.”
In addition to benefiting children and their parents, the outdoor space will also serve as a break area for staff, McGinnis said.
“We have a beautiful outdoor lounge space that I know the staff is just so excited about,” McGinnis said. “When we had some folks from the project come and present to us at one of our staff meetings, it was so moving to see the staff’s reaction. They literally had tears of joy because it's just so exciting to have someone do this for us out of the kindness of their hearts.”
Amadeo reiterated McGinnis’ comments that the outdoor area will benefit the staff as much as the students.
“Because staff aren’t at the school board office or on designated campuses, they often get overlooked,” he said. “Morale can be low. And with the constant struggle of employment shortages, we thought this was the perfect time to show our appreciation for what they do, and maybe help retain the current staff and recruit new employees.”
Funding for the project consisted of donations from local businesses, individuals, and stakeholders, as well as in-kind donations, according to a press release. McLin Construction assisted in overseeing the project and coordinating with vendors to add a concrete slab, fence, patio cover and ceiling fans.
The group was also able to provide picnic tables and fun activities for the children, as well as dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
The “PAC Can Play” outdoor space signaled another completed project for Leadership Livingston, a program that launched in 2012. Sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the 10-month program takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
A stipulation of the program tasks participants with taking part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
To date, approximately 262 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on nearly 30 community service projects, according to Chamber CEO April Wehrs. Projects include parks in Albany and French Settlement, the Challengers Special Needs Ball Field in Walker, a helipad in Killian, and a first responders monument in Walker, among others.
During the Class of 2023’s graduation ceremony, Wehrs called the service projects the most important part of the Leadership Livingston program.
“There is no better hands-on learning experience than being a part of a Leadership Livingston project,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.