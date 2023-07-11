Leadership Livingston group works with school system to beautify Pupil Appraisal Center

People celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new outdoor space at the Pupil Appraisal Center in June 2023. The beautification project was spearheaded by Leadership Livingston, the parish’s premier leadership-building program.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Eight graduates of Leadership Livingston, the parish’s premier leadership-building program, worked with the Livingston Parish school system to beautify a center that works with special needs students.

The Leadership Livingston group — dubbed “PAC Can Play” — spearheaded the construction of an outdoor space at the Pupil Appraisal Center. The new outdoor area, which resulted from months of planning and fundraising, can be utilized by both students and staff members.

