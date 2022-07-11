A leadership program that has impacted thousands of people through multiple service projects is moving to the next decade.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for Leadership Livingston, a program that began more than 10 years ago to teach professionals about the communities in which they live.
The upcoming class will mark the 11-year anniversary of the program, which has been responsible for projects that have impacted thousands of people in the parish. The 10th-anniversary class was celebrated during a graduation ceremony last month.
Chamber of Commerce President/CEO April Wehrs, who started and spearheads Leadership Livingston, spoke about the merits of the program during the Class of 2022’s graduation ceremony.
“We brought it into the Livingston Parish because there wasn’t a program here at the time,” Wehrs said. “It’s really necessary to have a community leadership program in the area. If you’d read the reviews from people who have been through the program, it is 99.9 percent satisfaction.”
Launched in 2012, Leadership Livingston takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions and topics that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
The ten-month program begins with a retreat followed by monthly day-long field trips from September through May. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony in June where graduates and their community projects are presented.
A stipulation of the program tasks participants with taking part in a service project. Classmates are divided into groups and must identify, plan, and implement a project that’ll benefit their communities.
To date, around 230 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on nearly 30 community service projects. Those projects range from playgrounds in underserved communities to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall to a first responders monument.
This year’s Leadership Livingston class focused on three projects that benefited the Livingston Council on Aging, the Maurepas School, and Launch Therapy Center. The projects are valued at more than $65,000 and are expected to impact more than 30,000 parish-wide.
Applications for the program are being accepted through 4 p.m. on July 19, 2022, and can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org. People can also reach the chamber at (225) 665-8155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.