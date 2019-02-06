DENHAM SPRINGS – The Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC) will hold its annual meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Forrest Grove Plantation.
LEDC CEO/President David Bennett will present an overview of economic development and its progress in Livingston Parish.
As part of the meeting, the Bob Easterly Award will be presented to a person who has been active in helping with the economic development of the parish.
The award is named for former LEDC Chairman Bob Easterly, who died in 2008.
This will be the 11th year the award is presented.
