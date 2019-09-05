DENHAM SPRINGS -- A “foreign” language may one day mean more than French or Italian, according to a U.S. senator.
Soon, students may be able to see the language list include Excel or Python.
That is a vision seen by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who stopped by Denham Springs High School’s main campus and its new STEM & Robotics Center on Thursday.
“We’re pushing the states to let a computer language substitute for a foreign language,” Cassidy told Mike Simmons, director of the robotics center, and Joe Murphy, school superintendent.
“There is federal funding to incentivize states to do this,” Cassidy said.
Excel is commonly referred to as a “spread sheet,” while Python is a general-purpose programming language that emphasizes code readability.
Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said students already are using Python in classes now.
“They are learning problem-solving,” Purvis said.
A study found that five years after a student studies a foreign language, he is not using it, Cassidy said.
The senator said he sees a connection between using a language and creating careers. Students will be able to graduate, and knowing a computer language can help them find jobs immediately, he said.
“Even if (a student) just knows Excel, he will use it,” he added.
Cassidy visited several classes in the new center built from what was salvaged from the former Southside Elementary in the Great Flood of 2016.
The center is using only 2½ acres of the 12-acre campus right now, and has enrolled 300 students in its first year, Simmons said.
While the director explained the facility to the senator, a class on computational thinking was meeting in one corner.
“Tech savy” was how Simmons described the teachers at the STEM & Robotics Center.
Johnny Lombardi’s digital story-telling class was having “Christmas morning,” according to Simmons, when they unboxed new cameras and tripods Thursday.
“There’s a career to be made in social media,” Cassidy told the students, “as you market content to go on a page.”
Meanwhile, in Chris Thorne’s computational thinking class, students were learning how to do computer coding to make a bird move.
It will be up to states and colleges to allow a computer language to replace a foreign language, Cassidy said. The idea is not before Congress yet, the senator said, but, “We need educators on the state level to support it.
“There is a lot of inertia in education. To get education at the top level to change is hard,” he said.
“To set up this center, you’ve broken through a lot of inertia,” he told Simmons.
Simmons also offered Cassidy a tip that students discovered: If someone uses a permanent marker instead of a dry-erase marker on the special-painted walls.
“Write on top of the permanent marker with the dry-erase marker and it will eat it away,” he said.
