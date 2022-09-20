Bruce’s Harbor
Facebook

Level Homes, a homebuilding company with communities in southeast Louisiana, recently completed the purchase of nearly 50 lots in a waterfront community in Springfield, officials have announced.

In a statement, Level Homes President Ryan Engquist said the company has purchased 44 lots in Bruce’s Harbor, a private, gated community offering waterfront homes along canals with direct access to the Blood River.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.