Level Homes, a homebuilding company with communities in southeast Louisiana, recently completed the purchase of nearly 50 lots in a waterfront community in Springfield, officials have announced.
In a statement, Level Homes President Ryan Engquist said the company has purchased 44 lots in Bruce’s Harbor, a private, gated community offering waterfront homes along canals with direct access to the Blood River.
Bruce’s Harbor is located off Highway 22 along the Blood River, roughly one mile north of where the river spills into the Tickfaw River. Engquist called the community “a paradise” for those who enjoy outdoor water recreation.
“We are thrilled to expand our offering into such a beautiful community in Livingston Parish,” Engquist said. “Every homesite has access to the Blood River making this a paradise for outdoor recreation on the water.”
Level Homes is offering 21 open-concept floor plans ranging from 2,000-3,200 square feet. Three-bedroom to five-bedroom single-family dwellings are being offered, with prices starting in the $380,000 range.
Construction is estimated to begin in September of this year, with the first completed homes expected in early 2023, Engquist said.
Founded in 2000, Level Homes is a homebuilder dedicated to constructing homes and communities that encourage a high quality of life, its website says. The company touts its “semi-custom approach” that allows buyers “the freedom to make their home a reflection of themselves.”
Level Homes is building three flagship master planned communities and more than 10 other residential developments throughout southeast Louisiana.
