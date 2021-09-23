Livingston Parish officials continue to discuss options to increase safety on waterways following a tumultuous summer, in which two people drowned and dozens more had to be rescued in tubing accidents on the Amite River.
During a recent committee meeting of the Livingston Parish Council, officials discussed a possible ordinance that would require people to wear life vests and watch instructional videos before getting on the water in addition to increasing signage along waterways.
The committee plans to revisit the possible ordinance during another meeting scheduled for Tuesday before possibly presenting it to the full Council for approval during its next regular meeting.
The conversation about water safety has gained much attention since the summer, with the popular water sports park Tiki Tubing, located in Denham Springs, at the front of the debate.
With tubing season officially over, council members said their goal is to have an ordinance in place before the next tubing season begins. Though not everything will be tackled in the initial ordinance, council members said they “have to start somewhere” and that life vests, educational videos, and more signage could resolve “a lot of problems.”
Council members also said the ordinance can be amended if necessary but that they hope to implement one soon to address some of “the most obvious things” first, such as life vests, more education, and extra signs.
“We can talk it to death to make sure it’s perfect or we can implement something and modify it… and move forward,” said Councilman Garry Talbert. “We want to have something in place for next summer.”
“We’re going to put something in place to get started and it’s going to be a living deal that we work toward making better as time moves forward,” Talbert said later.
Though talked about for years, regulations regarding water safety are likely to become a reality in the wake of several incidents on the Amite River, mostly after people launched from Tiki Tubing.
Keith Hillard, 53, died after going underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing on June 19. A little more than one month later, 52-year-old Elson Johnson, Jr., of Deville, also drowned after his launch.
In between the two deadly accidents, first responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River after “strong currents” stranded tubers during a weekend in mid-July. Later that month, nearly a dozen more had to be rescued.
During Tuesday’s zoom meeting, committee members heard testimony from family members of the late Hilliard, a Central man whose death came on Father’s Day weekend. Lisa Hilliard, Keith’s wife, has pushed council members to address waterways safety since her husband’s death.
During the meeting, she agreed with requiring life vests and educational videos but also offered up other options, such as more patrolling of the waterways, an experienced guide that takes tubers along the route, and signs that detail the river’s depth and history.
“There is so much that we have to tap into,” Lisa Hilliard said.
No representative from Tiki Tubing spoke during the meeting, and it’s unclear if any were on the zoom call.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who for much of his tenure has been hesitant to issue any rules regarding the waterways, changed his stance over the summer and presented measures to the full council during an August meeting.
But Ricks has said shutting down tubing and other water sport activities is not something he is looking to do.
“In no way do I think we should shut waterways down to tubing, skiing, fishing, boating, or any other activities,” Ricks told The News earlier this summer. “But I do think it’s time we put safety measures in place.”
Though much of the attention has been on Tiki Tubing, committee members noted that the company “isn’t the only facility that uses the river” and that an ordinance has to be “more encompassing… to address all problems, not just one particular issue.”
“We’re trying to take into account everything that could be happening with the river,” Talbert said. “We’re trying to address them all at one time.”
Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse also noted that a significant number of people who go tubing “don’t pay to do it,” meaning they launch outside of a business.
“There are a lot of people who just get in and go,” Girlinghouse said. “So the ordinance needs to be written in a way that people will be informed without actually going to the business.”
Later, Girlinghouse added: “We have to find a way to reach as many people as possible… and find a way to make sure everybody’s informed.”
All committee members who spoke agreed that any ordinance should include mandatory life vests and educational videos detailing the risks of the waterways so that “nobody's surprised at the end of the day.”
Councilman John Wascom suggested a log-in system that people would have to fill out when they arrive to launch at a business and before they exit, so that everyone is accounted for.
Talbert also mentioned a “bail-out point” in which people could leave the river if they wish and markers to let people know where they are.
“We put mile marks on the interstate so you have some idea of where you are,” he said. “There probably needs to be some identification on the river to let you know where you are.”
Kim Hilliard-Bangura, Keith’s twin sister, said she agreed with the steps the council is aiming to take to increase safety.
“This (the Amite River) brings people to your beautiful community but this (an ordinance) also modernizes it,” she said. “This is nothing that is hard. This is just something that brings them up to date. And maybe they’ll be grateful for your intervention in the end.”
