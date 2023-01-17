Two lifelong educators — whose impacts extended far beyond the classroom — were honored when community members gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the country’s most iconic civil rights leader.
Candles were lit for Arthur Perkins and Sarah Scott, two pillars of Livingston Parish’s African American community, in an act of remembrance and love during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day program on Monday, Jan. 16.
The program, held at Robert United Methodist Church in Denham Springs, was a fitting tribute for Perkins and Scott, who for years helped organize city-wide gathering before their respective passings.
Perkins, who passed away in July 2020 at the age of 85, was a former U.S. Army officer who served the community for more than four decades as a teacher, principal, and longtime member of the Denham Springs City Council.
Scott, also a veteran of the U.S. Army, was a beloved educator who became one of the district’s first African American teachers after integration took hold in the 1970s. Scott, who passed away in January 2022 at the age of 76, taught in Livingston Parish for 50 years, including 47 at Denham Springs Elementary.
Both Perkins and Scott attended and worked at West Livingston High, the parish’s former all-Black school that closed after integration took hold. But the two wore “many hats” in addition to their educational duties, serving their communities in a variety of roles.
During the program, members of Perkins and Scott’s families lit a pair of ceremonial candles that were placed at the front of the sanctuary. As they did, community leaders Fred Banks and Rev. Connie Saizon shared thoughts on their late friends and mentors.
Banks, a member of the Denham Springs Martin Luther King, Jr., Task Force, described Perkins as “a quiet leader… who didn’t go around tooting his own horn.”
Perkins was involved in the Chamber of Commerce, the Livingston Parish Voters League, Parks and Recreation, and lifelong members of Roberts United Methodist Church. He also was a volunteer tutor at the L.M. Lockhart Center and a founding member of the Denham Springs West Livingston Kiwanis Club.
“His impact was evident on this community,” Banks said of Perkins, his former math teacher.
Banks, who called Perkins “a tireless leader,” also quoted Perkins’ own words from a 2005 article in The News, in which the reporter asked Perkins how he’d like to be remembered.
“As someone who tried to help others… as someone who helped bring the races together in a peaceful manner,” Banks recited.
Scott, a Denham Springs native, educated the community in many ways, both inside and outside the classroom. A kindergarten teacher for most of her career, Scott also organized tutoring and back-to-school programs for struggling students of all ages.
In her later years, she counseled local children through Camp Empowerment, a free summer camp held on the grounds of West Livingston High.
“A teacher for life,” Saizon said.
Saizon called Scott “a true trailblazer and Christian example for all who knew her,” recalling Scott’s days speaking on issues before governmental boards and helping people register to vote. Scott was also a staunch advocate for her fellow teachers, serving as president, membership chairwoman, and treasurer of the Livingston Parish Association of Educators.
“She was in the forefront of civic and social rights issues,” Saizon said.
Along with the special recognitions, the MLK program — held one day after what would’ve been King’s 94th birthday — featured music, prayer, scripture reading, a scholarship presentation, and a rousing sermon from Rep. Vanessa LaFleur, who represents East Baton Rouge Parish.
A native of Denham Springs, LaFleur spoke on the theme, “Together, we can be the dream,” a nod to King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in August 1963.
“He didn’t dream in silence,” LaFleur said. “He dreamed out loud. He had a dream. Do we as a society have a dream?
“It is our responsibility to live the dream of King,” she said later. “Not just in words, but in action.”
LaFleur spoke of previous times of extreme racial tension, saying that, “Some of us have never seen separate drinking fountains… or different seating sections… or how Rosa Parks was too tired to give up her seat on a bus.”
She also recalled the stories of Ruby Bridges, the 6-year-old girl who was spat upon when she became the first Black child to desegregate an all-white school in New Orleans in 1960, and of Emmett Till, the Black teen who was abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman.
From her place behind the pulpit, LaFleur urged those in the audience to “drop hatred and pick up love” and to perform “simple acts of random kindness,” as King did throughout his life.
“We must be willing to unball our fists and open our hands,” she said. “It doesn’t cost a thing to be kind.”
