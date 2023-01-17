Two lifelong educators — whose impacts extended far beyond the classroom — were honored when community members gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the country’s most iconic civil rights leader.

Candles were lit for Arthur Perkins and Sarah Scott, two pillars of Livingston Parish’s African American community, in an act of remembrance and love during a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day program on Monday, Jan. 16.

