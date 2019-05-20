WALKER – The Walker Planning & Zoning Commission has a very light agenda Monday at its monthly meeting unless there is new business.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall with the Planning Commission.
The only item on the published agenda is to approve the minutes of its April 15 meeting.
The Zoning Commission is scheduled immediately following; approval of the minutes of its April 15 meeting is the only agenda item.
