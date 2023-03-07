In what has become an annual tradition, the Livingston Parish School Board honored a title-winning Live Oak High cheerleading squad — for the sixth straight year.
Donning their flashy white championship jackets, Live Oak High cheerleaders were recognized during the school board's March 2 meeting for adding to the program’s trophy case.
In February, the Live Oak High squad traveled to Orlando, Florida, and stormed to another victory during the 2023 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. The squad captured first place in the Large Varsity Division I finals and also won first place in a worldwide competition.
The Live Oak High cheerleading squad has won a national championship every year since 2018 and in seven of the last eight years.
“It’s a dynasty because of the work and effort and dedication,” said board member Kellee Dickerson, who represents the Watson area.
During the school board meeting, Dickerson called out the names of all 31 cheerleaders and handed those in attendance certificates congratulating them on their most recent accomplishment.
Dickerson also singled out the squad’s coaches — Madison Claverie and Shawn Magee — and sponsors — Jimmie Chandler, Dawn Amato, and Emily Griffin — for their dedication “to help these young people get to where they are.”
Those at the meeting were also shown a hype video that showed the cheerleaders performing a series of tumbles, flips, spins, and leaps. After the video, Dickerson joked that “cheerleading has come a long way since 1988.”
“They practice non-stop, they’re at all the ball games, they have to keep up their grades, and they’re good girls,” Dickerson said. “We’re so proud of y’all.”
