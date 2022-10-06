Pictured is a rendering of the Live Oak Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts, which is expected to open in February 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
A cornerstone of the Watson community for more than 100 years is preparing for the next century.
On Wednesday, Live Oak High and Livingston Parish school officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the school’s upcoming STEM center, which will increase the school’s offerings of 21st century learning.
With renderings of the new facility on display, officials lauded the “unlimited possibilities” when the project is complete, saying the STEM center will impact learning in several subject areas and open students to technologies “in ways they never have before.”
Live Oak High officials, central office staff, the area’s school board member, and those overseeing the project spoke during the ceremony, with each expressing their own thoughts of the momentous occasion.
But they all agreed on one point: The STEM Center will impact “all students” in the Watson community, regardless if they plan on entering college or the workforce after graduation, for generations to come.
“Live Oak High has served generations of students in the Watson community for 127 years and counting,” said Principal Beth Jones. “We’re excited to bring our students new facilities and technology that will enhance their educational experience while creating new memories that will carry on into the next generation.”
The Live Oak Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts will be available to students in grades 9-12 and include collaborative work spaces, classrooms, simulators, a banquet hall, a new store front, and new commercial kitchen for catering. The project, coming at a price tag of $6 million, will include construction of two new buildings on each side of the administration building, which faces Highway 16 north of Denham Springs.
There will also be an outdoor learning space, and part of the project will include renovations to the school’s front buildings, including a fountain in the detention pond. The firm Gasaway Gasaway Bankston Architects, which has worked on many projects for the school system, will oversee the project, with Stuart & Company General Contractors in charge of construction.
Construction officially got underway with the groundbreaking ceremony, where teachers, administrators, students, central office staff, and others from the Watson community took their turns churning over dirt with gold-plated shovels.
The project, which was given the green light by the School Board in August, is expected to wrap up in February 2024. The total build-out will cover about 19,000 square feet, according to the architect.
Jones, who is in her seventh year as principal of the high school, rattled off some of the subjects students will be able to enhance their knowledge in through the STEM Center, such as biomedical studies, aviation, culinary arts, graphic arts, and engineering.
She also noted the “cross curriculum” aspect of the center, saying students in different subject areas will be able to collaborate on various projects using their specific skill sets.
“We have worked hard to bring this project to fruition, with careful planning and design meetings with the school and the district,” Jones said. “Now, it’s time to watch our vision brought to life. Our students in the Live Oak community deserve it.”
The impending STEM center marks the latest expansion to Live Oak High, which has undergone much change over the last decade. The Watson school moved from its original spot on Old Highway 16 to its current 200,000-square-foot facility in December 2012, the result of a $30 million project. In 2018, the school launched a $6.8 million project to bring the baseball and softball programs on-campus.
School Board member Kellee Dickerson, who represents the Watson area, recalled some of the other expansions to the high school over the years but said that those usually pertained to certain groups of students.
But the new STEM center, she said, will impact “them all.”
“We’ve designed a lot of things in our community that we’re so proud of, the athletic facilities and expansions at other schools,” Dickerson said. “But this is something that, no matter what school they attend at Live Oak, they all come to the high school. And every child who walks through the doors at Live Oak will get to benefit from this amazing facility.”
Livingston Parish Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis, a former CTE teacher, said the STEM center will be one of the most popular areas on campus when it opens, saying it’ll give students a place to see their “academic skills blending with those technical skills.”
“This project is something where every student at Live Oak High is gonna want to be… try to enroll in, and participate in activities that will be with them for the rest of their lives,” Purvis said.
In preparation for the STEM center, Jones said teachers have undergone professional development “to make sure they’re ready” for when the facility opens. The school is also preparing students through “foundational classes” that’ll only be enhanced when the STEM center opens.
The ceremony gave attendees a preview of what students have been learning in those foundational classes — and what’s in store. Culinary students prepared and served a hearty breakfast for those in attendance; drone students filmed the ceremony; and graphic design students produced the banners that were on display.
“We’ve had a lot of behind-the-scenes professional development to get ready for this,” she said. “We wanted to have our foundations ready so when our advanced technologies get here, we are ready to go.”
A portion of the center will be named in honor of the district’s current Career and Technology coordinator, Staci Polozola. Polozola has been behind the district’s push to grow and expand career programs, allowing for certifications in healthcare, culinary arts, construction and manufacturing, business, entrepreneurship, IT, STEM, digital and graphic arts, and automotive and collision repair.
