Live Oak High breaks ground on new STEM center

Pictured is a rendering of the Live Oak Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts, which is expected to open in February 2024. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

 Photo submitted

A cornerstone of the Watson community for more than 100 years is preparing for the next century.

On Wednesday, Live Oak High and Livingston Parish school officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the school’s upcoming STEM center, which will increase the school’s offerings of 21st century learning.

Live Oak High breaks ground on new STEM center

Live Oak High Principal Beth Jones speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Live Oak Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Live Oak High breaks ground on new STEM center

Officials gather for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Live Oak Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Live Oak High breaks ground on new STEM center

Livingston Parish School Board member Kellee Dickerson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Live Oak Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.